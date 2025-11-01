Royal

New emails reveal Andrew's desire to meet Jeffrey Epstein after he left prison

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is once again in hot water due to leaked emails linked to Jeffrey Epstein

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
New emails reveal Andrew's desire to meet Jeffrey Epstein after he left prison

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's troubles linked to Jeffrey Epstein are far from over, as newly leaked emails revealed that the former Duke of York expressed his hope to meet the disgraced financier.

The publication of the correspondence came two days after Andrew was stripped of his titles and was given official notice to leave Royal Lodge amid the never-ending scandals.

Jeffrey was jailed in July 2009 for soliciting prostitution from a minor. 

In email exchanges between the pair released on Friday, the disgraced financier suggested to Andrew on April 15, 2010, that he meet the former JP Morgan executive Jes Staley, who was banned from the UK banking sector for life in June for misleading the watchdog over his relationship with the sex offender.

King Charles' younger brother replied that he would not be in the UK but would "make sure I meet [Staley] soon on another trip".

"Also I have no immediate plans to drop by New York, but I think I should at some stage soon. I'll look and see if I can make a couple of days before the summer. It would be good to catch up in person," Andrew penned.

The pair were pictured together in Central Park in New York in December that year in a meeting that Mountbatten Windsor later called a "wrong decision".

During his disastrous 2019 interview with the BBC's Newsnight, Andrew said the "sole purpose" of the visit was to halt contact with Jeffrey.

Furthermore, the correspondence was released on Friday in unsealed court documents from a 2023 legal case between the US Virgin Islands and JP Morgan.

The government of the territory, where Jeffrey owned a private island, sued the bank over its alleged dealings with the billionaire. JP Morgan denied the accusations, saying it was not aware of his activities and it settled the cases without admitting wrongdoing.

Notably, the court documents also reveal that JP Morgan warned the US government about more than $1 billion in transactions linked to Jeffrey Epstein that would be link to reports of human trafficking.

