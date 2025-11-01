King Frederik, Queen Mary take on key roles during Royal Couple's ceremony  

King Frederik and Queen Mary have attended the prestigious Royal Couple's award ceremony for the very first time.
Earlier this week, the Danish Royal couple handed over the accolades at the key event, which took place at the Riding Hall at Værket in Randers, on October 27th, 2025.
Shortly after a few days, King Frederik’s office took to their Instagram account to release the official glimpses from the key event before its broadcast.
"Tonight at 21.00 on DR1, the program Kongeparrets Prizes will be broadcast. After the change of the throne, the Crown Prince Couple's Prizes have been given a new name, and for the first time, the prizes have been awarded under the new name," the Danish Royal Family stated in the caption.
Their statement continued, "The show itself was recorded earlier this week in Randers. Their Majesties the King and the Queen, the award recipients and the audience were gathered here for a festive event, which, in addition to award ceremonies, offered a musical program with performances from, among others, Anton Westerlin, Lis Sørensen and Jonah Blacksmith in Ridehuset."
Moreover, the cultural award went to film director and screenwriter Christina Rosendahl, and the social award went to the nonprofit organisation Code of Care.
For the unversed, this year marks the first presentation of the Royal Couple’s Awards for King Frederik and Queen Mary.
Following the succession to the throne, the Crown Prince Couple’s Awards became the Royal Couple’s Awards, and the King and Queen presented the awards for the first time under their new name.