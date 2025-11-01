Buckingham Palace gives huge relief to Sarah Ferguson after massive blows

Sarah Ferguson received a positive update from Buckingham Palace amid intense crisis because of Andrew-Epstein controversy.
Fergie - who is likely to separate paths with Andrew after King Charles notice to surrender to Royal Lodge lease, will not be deprived of late Queen Elizabeth's special memory.
After King Charles' shocking decision of stripping Andrew's Royal titles, honours and styles, and moving him to a private cottage, concerns raised regarding Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, Muick and Sandy - which Sarah and her ex-husband adopted in 2022, after her majesty's death.
As reported by various outlets, Buckingham Palace has officially confirmed that "The corgis will remain with the family."
For the unversed, Sarah and Andrew - who were married between 1986 - 1992 and finalised divorce in 1996 live in their 98-acre home with a whopping seven dogs, including the late Queen Elizabeth II's two corgis.