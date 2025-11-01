Royal

Prince Albert unveils special coin to honor Grimaldi legacy and Prince Jacques

The Monegasque sovereign makes major announcement as he introduces special commemorative coin

  • By Sidra Khan
Prince Albert is celebrating the Grimaldi legacy and honoring his son Prince Jacques with a special coin.

On Friday, October 31, the Monegasque Royal Family shared a delightful update on Instagram, announcing that His Royal Highness has unveiled a commemorative €2 coin, titled Marquisat des Baux.

The coin serves as part of a series showing important historical places linked to the Grimaldi family – the Royal Family of Monaco.

Earlier this year, the Royal Family released a €2 Comté de Carladès in honor of Princess Gabriella, Countess of Carladès, that features the Carlat Castle.

“The Principality has launched, in 2025, a collection of commemorative coins of €2 illustrating the main historical sites of Grimaldi in Monaco, on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of this heritage and tourism promotion network,” captioned the palace.

They continued, “The two pieces hit this year correspond to the titles worn since their birth by LL.AA.SS. The hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, respectively Marquis of Baux and Countess of Carlades.”

“The coin evoking the Marquisate of Baux, fief granted in 1642 by the King of France Louis XIII to the Prince Honoré Il of Monaco for his son Hercules, will be available on November 4. The avers represents a general view of the Baux-de-Provence rock (Bouches-du-Rhône),” announced the Royals.

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella are twin children of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco.

