Royal Family shares huge update about Princess Anne amid Andrew crisis

Princess Anne continues to serve monarchy amid ongoing family crisis because of disgraced brother, Andrew.
King Charles' sister knows no obstacles when it comes to fulfil her duty as the hardest working Royal - and she proved it yet again with her visit to The Scottish Rugby Team this week.
Despite the brewing tensions in the wake of Andrew's renewed scrutiny over his alleged ties with the late sex offender and paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, Anne went to Murrayfield to cheer on her team during a "Team Run" training session.
As per the photos released by Royal Family's official Instagram account on Saturday, November 1, The Princess Royal could be seen in high spirits.
Anne flashed a wide smile while posing with the team for a group photo as the Patron of the Scottish Rugby Union.
This update came hot over the heels of yet another resurfaced controversial email Andrew received from Epstein in 2010 - urging the former duke to meet American banker Jes Staley in London.
In response to the email Andrew wrote, “I would love to but sadly heading into the stan's today and back via Kiev next Fri/Sat, so will miss him. But I will make sure I meet him soon on another trip.”
“Also I have no immediate plans to drop by New York but I think I should at some stage soon. I'll look and see if I can make a couple of days before the summer,” he added.