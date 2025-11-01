Andrew's eviction from Windsor's Royal lodge 'paused' for key reason

Buckingham Palace has shared a new update on Andrew's possible eviction from Windsor Castle's Royal Lodge to Sandringham.
King Charles – who dramatically stripped his younger brother of his remaining Royal titles and honors on Thursday, October 30 – wanted the disgraced former Duke of York out of the Royal residence "as soon as possible."
However, the insiders close to the British Royal Family said the relocation has been delayed until the new year, to avoid the embarrassment of him being in Sandringham at Christmas.
For the unversed, the entire family of King Charles gathered at Sandringham every year to celebrate their annual holiday festivities.
According to the BBC, Andrew will move to an undisclosed property on the privately owned estate, with the accommodation funded by the 76-year-old monarch, who will also make private financial provisions for his brother.
As of now, neither Andrew nor King Charles has responded to these speculations.
This update comes shortly after the British King announced that strip the remaining Royal titles of Andrew on Thursday, October 30.
In the bombshell statement, King Charles clarified that his youngest brother, whose alleged ties with the late pedophile were finally exposed in 2011 emails, cannot even use "prince" with his name and will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.