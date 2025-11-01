Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make emotional plea as special place faces tragedy

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex make emotional appeal in official statement

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make emotional plea as special place faces tragedy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make emotional plea as special place faces tragedy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archwell Foundation made emotional appeal amid deadly hurricane in Caribbean.

In an official statement released on their charity's website on Friday, October 31,The Duke and Duchess of Sussex expressed their thoughts on the catastrophic calamity Jamaica, Haiti, Cuba, and the Bahamas after a hurricane Melissa hit the region.

The statement read, "Many people have lost their lives in one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded, with winds reaching 185 mph. Thousands of homes are gone. Critical infrastructure, hospitals, schools and water systems, lie in ruins."

It further highlighted that, "Jamaica, a country The Duke and Duchess hold close to their hearts and last visited in 2024, has been hit especially hard. "

"Towns and villages that are usually vibrant and full of life have been torn apart. Entire neighbourhoods remain underwater," it added.

Harry and Meghan's message continued, "More than three-quarters of the island is still without power, and for many families, the question isn’t just about rebuilding -it’s about making it through the day."

"But here’s what keeps showing up in every report, every photo, every story coming out of Jamaica: people helping people. Neighbors clearing debris together. Families sharing what little they have," it added. 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make emotional plea as special place faces tragedy

Appreciating the effort of World Central Kitchen they added, "We’ve been so moved, once again, by the work of World Central Kitchen, whose teams showed up immediately to serve hot meals to thousands of families, and they’re far from alone."

The statement included an emotional appeal from the royal couple - urging people to donate.

"These communities need our support now. We’ve donated, and ask you to give whatever support you can, large or small, because every little helps," the statement added.

This statement from Harry and Meghan's foundation came just days after Harry made appearance at famous comedian and host Hassan Minhaj's podcast.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

King Charles makes major blunder over decision on brother Andrew's fate

King Charles makes major blunder over decision on brother Andrew's fate
Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles had stripped his younger brother Andrew's titles and honours

King Frederik, Queen Mary share playful Halloween greeting from inside Danish Palace

King Frederik, Queen Mary share playful Halloween greeting from inside Danish Palace
The Danish Palace shared a glimpse into the celebration of Spooky season inside the Amalienborg Palace

Prince Albert unveils special coin to honor Grimaldi legacy and Prince Jacques

Prince Albert unveils special coin to honor Grimaldi legacy and Prince Jacques
The Monegasque sovereign makes major announcement as he introduces special commemorative coin

Royal Family shares huge update about Princess Anne amid Andrew crisis

Royal Family shares huge update about Princess Anne amid Andrew crisis
Buckingham Palace drops exciting update on Princess Anne days after dropping Andrew's titles

King Charles gives generous final favor to Andrew after snatching titles

King Charles gives generous final favor to Andrew after snatching titles
The British monarch extends a final gesture of kindness to his brother, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, after stripping him of his royal titles

Andrew’s troubles deepen as new Epstein emails emerge after title loss

Andrew’s troubles deepen as new Epstein emails emerge after title loss
The disgraced royal has faced high scrutiny due to his ties with infamous sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein

Palace shares Prince William’s Brazil itinerary for 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards

Palace shares Prince William’s Brazil itinerary for 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards
Prince William is set to travel to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for two major engagements

Princess Anne returns to royal duties amid fallout from brother Andrew’s title loss

Princess Anne returns to royal duties amid fallout from brother Andrew’s title loss
King Charles revealed that formal procedures have commenced to strip Andrew of his style, titles and honours

King Frederik sends condolences to Thai Royals on Queen Sirikit’s passing

King Frederik sends condolences to Thai Royals on Queen Sirikit’s passing
The Queen Mother of Thailand, Sirikit, passed away later this month at the age of 93

Prince William, Kate Middleton flash back to sweet memories after Andrew fallout

Prince William, Kate Middleton flash back to sweet memories after Andrew fallout
The Prince and Princess of Wales took a little trip down memory lane after King Charles eases their major concern

King Charles warned Andrew ‘you’ll topple us all’ before title removal

King Charles warned Andrew ‘you’ll topple us all’ before title removal
Andrew seemingly gives into King Charles’ demand to leave Royal Lodge after chilling threat

Andrew earns humiliating title after King Charles’ brutal decision

Andrew earns humiliating title after King Charles’ brutal decision
King Charles removes all royal titles and honours of the former disgraced duke, Andrew