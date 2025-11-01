Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make emotional plea as special place faces tragedy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archwell Foundation made emotional appeal amid deadly hurricane in Caribbean.
In an official statement released on their charity's website on Friday, October 31,The Duke and Duchess of Sussex expressed their thoughts on the catastrophic calamity Jamaica, Haiti, Cuba, and the Bahamas after a hurricane Melissa hit the region.
The statement read, "Many people have lost their lives in one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded, with winds reaching 185 mph. Thousands of homes are gone. Critical infrastructure, hospitals, schools and water systems, lie in ruins."
It further highlighted that, "Jamaica, a country The Duke and Duchess hold close to their hearts and last visited in 2024, has been hit especially hard. "
"Towns and villages that are usually vibrant and full of life have been torn apart. Entire neighbourhoods remain underwater," it added.
Harry and Meghan's message continued, "More than three-quarters of the island is still without power, and for many families, the question isn’t just about rebuilding -it’s about making it through the day."
"But here’s what keeps showing up in every report, every photo, every story coming out of Jamaica: people helping people. Neighbors clearing debris together. Families sharing what little they have," it added.
Appreciating the effort of World Central Kitchen they added, "We’ve been so moved, once again, by the work of World Central Kitchen, whose teams showed up immediately to serve hot meals to thousands of families, and they’re far from alone."
The statement included an emotional appeal from the royal couple - urging people to donate.
"These communities need our support now. We’ve donated, and ask you to give whatever support you can, large or small, because every little helps," the statement added.
This statement from Harry and Meghan's foundation came just days after Harry made appearance at famous comedian and host Hassan Minhaj's podcast.