King Frederik, Queen Mary share playful Halloween greeting from inside Danish Palace

King Frederik and Queen Mary marked Halloween with a lighthearted post from the Danish Palace, delighting fans with a glimpse of royal humor.
Taking to Instagram account, the Danish Royal family shared the post, offering a glimpse into the celebration of Spooky season inside the Amalienborg Palace.
The royal family penned the caption, “A creative employee at the Royal House has been busy with the cutting knife Happy Halloween!”
In a shared post, the Danish Palace also dropped the snap of pumpkin, featuring a monogram for Frederik and Mary to welcome the Halloween season.
The moment they shared the post, the royal fans took the comment section to join the family in celebrations of Halloween.
One royal fan noted, “Love that our "new" Royal couple are so nice and creative to take a look and also show other sides of the formal.”
Another commented, “The beautiful monogram for Frederik and Mary - nice cut!.”
The third wrote, “How beautiful, Happy all-weekend, dear royal family.”
Notably, the update came after King Frederik and Queen Mary marked a grand musical milestone in Copenhagen as they attended the DR Symphony Orchestra’s 100th anniversary concert at the DR Koncerthuset on Thursday.
They joined guests in celebrating a century of symphonic excellence, highlighted by a powerful performance of Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 8, famously described by the composer as a moment when “the whole universe erupts into song.”