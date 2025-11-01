Royal

King Charles makes major blunder over decision on brother Andrew's fate

Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles had stripped his younger brother Andrew's titles and honours

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
King Charles makes major blunder over decision on brother Andrews fate
King Charles makes major blunder over decision on brother Andrew's fate

King Charles made a major misstep in his handling of Andrew’s fate.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced that the British Monarch had stripped his younger brother Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, of his styles, titles and honours.

The shared statement reads, "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

However, royal watchers quickly noticed a discrepancy — Andrew’s new surname, Mountbatten Windsor, appeared without the usual hyphen used by the royal family.

When asked about the lack of hyphen, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed, "Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was the name agreed."

The royal family’s website explains that the hyphenated surname combines Queen Elizabeth II’s Windsor and Prince Philip’s Mountbatten.

The website reads: "In 1960, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh decided that they would like their own direct descendants to be distinguished from the rest of the Royal Family (without changing the name of the Royal House), as Windsor is the surname used by all the male and unmarried female descendants of George V. It was therefore declared in the Privy Council that The Queen's descendants, other than those with the style of Royal Highness and the title of Prince/Princess, or female descendants who marry, would carry the name of Mountbatten-Windsor."

To note, the hyphen first appeared in the Queen’s 1960 declaration stating her descendants would bear the name Mountbatten-Windsor.


Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make emotional plea as special place faces tragedy

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make emotional plea as special place faces tragedy
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex make emotional appeal in official statement

King Frederik, Queen Mary share playful Halloween greeting from inside Danish Palace

King Frederik, Queen Mary share playful Halloween greeting from inside Danish Palace
The Danish Palace shared a glimpse into the celebration of Spooky season inside the Amalienborg Palace

Prince Albert unveils special coin to honor Grimaldi legacy and Prince Jacques

Prince Albert unveils special coin to honor Grimaldi legacy and Prince Jacques
The Monegasque sovereign makes major announcement as he introduces special commemorative coin

Royal Family shares huge update about Princess Anne amid Andrew crisis

Royal Family shares huge update about Princess Anne amid Andrew crisis
Buckingham Palace drops exciting update on Princess Anne days after dropping Andrew's titles

King Charles gives generous final favor to Andrew after snatching titles

King Charles gives generous final favor to Andrew after snatching titles
The British monarch extends a final gesture of kindness to his brother, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, after stripping him of his royal titles

Andrew’s troubles deepen as new Epstein emails emerge after title loss

Andrew’s troubles deepen as new Epstein emails emerge after title loss
The disgraced royal has faced high scrutiny due to his ties with infamous sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein

Palace shares Prince William’s Brazil itinerary for 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards

Palace shares Prince William’s Brazil itinerary for 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards
Prince William is set to travel to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for two major engagements

Princess Anne returns to royal duties amid fallout from brother Andrew’s title loss

Princess Anne returns to royal duties amid fallout from brother Andrew’s title loss
King Charles revealed that formal procedures have commenced to strip Andrew of his style, titles and honours

King Frederik sends condolences to Thai Royals on Queen Sirikit’s passing

King Frederik sends condolences to Thai Royals on Queen Sirikit’s passing
The Queen Mother of Thailand, Sirikit, passed away later this month at the age of 93

Prince William, Kate Middleton flash back to sweet memories after Andrew fallout

Prince William, Kate Middleton flash back to sweet memories after Andrew fallout
The Prince and Princess of Wales took a little trip down memory lane after King Charles eases their major concern

King Charles warned Andrew ‘you’ll topple us all’ before title removal

King Charles warned Andrew ‘you’ll topple us all’ before title removal
Andrew seemingly gives into King Charles’ demand to leave Royal Lodge after chilling threat

Andrew earns humiliating title after King Charles’ brutal decision

Andrew earns humiliating title after King Charles’ brutal decision
King Charles removes all royal titles and honours of the former disgraced duke, Andrew