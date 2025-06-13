Taylor Swift resumes support for Travis Kelce's NFL shows amid marriage buzz 

Taylor Swift and her NFL beau, Travis Kelce, were recently spotted holding hands for a romantic date night amid secret marriage speculations.
The couple, who began dating in September 2023, arrived together at the Bank Arena stadium in Sunrise, Fla, to witness the hard-fought match between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers for the NHL's Stanley Cup Final.
A fan account of Taylor and Travis, TayvisHaze, turned to its X account to share the video of the two, having conversations while enjoying the exciting match.
For the eventful date, the 14-time Grammy-winning musician was wearing a cream-trim track jacket which she paired with track shorts.
To elevate her casual look, she wore white heels and tied her hair into a braid.
On the other hand, Travis opted for a bright red sweatshirt and matching shorts, along with a red and white hat.
Taylor Swift's plans for Travis Kelce's upcoming NFL series:
An insider told People about Taylor's unwavering support for her Kansas City Chiefs tight end boyfriend for his upcoming NFL matches.
The tipster shared that since they began dating, the musician has struggled to attend the matches of her current love interest, as she was busy with her record-breaking The Eras Tour.
The insider further revealed, "This fall will be completely different, it's the first season where she's not constantly flying back and forth or working around an entire touring calendar."
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's marriage speculations:
This update comes after several fans assumed that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have secretly tied the knot.
The couple was invited to the Chicago Bears's tight end Cole Kmet and his longtime girlfriend, Emily Jarosz's wedding last week, which they skipped due to their busy schedules.
At the time, they received a personalized card from the bride on which she mentioned the names "Taylor and Travis Kelce" leaving fans convinced the two had secretly tied the knot.
As of now, neither Taylor nor Travis have reacted to their marriage rumors.