Sabrina Carpenter sets pulses racing in jaw-dropping bare body photoshoot: SEE

Sabrina Carpenter is embracing summer with a sizzling bare look!
After thrilling fans by dropping a new track and announcing a highly-anticipate new album, the Espresso crooner went on to set her admirers’ pulses racing by putting on a bold and provocative display.
For the Summer Double Issue of Rolling Stone, published for the month of July and August 2025, the Manchild songstress heated up the lens by posing in a daring, skin-baring look that perfectly captured the essence of summer boldness.
Carpenter left nothing to imagine as she struck a sizzling pose in a completely naked look, wearing only a sheer, white stocking that covered her legs up to the thighs only.
Striking a side pose, the Short n’ Sweet singer covered her bosom with her hands and let her lustrous, long, curly blonde hair cascade, as she kept her gaze away from the camera.
Fans reaction to Sabrina Carpenter’s sizzling look:
Gushing over Sabrina Carpenter’s bold look, a fan commented, “finally blessed with a hot popstar.”
“OH MY GOODNESS,” expressed another.
A third wrote, “Obsessed with this!!”
Meanwhile, a fourth admired, “ICONIC!”
Sabrina Carpenter’s new album, Man’s Best Friend:
Man’s Best Friend is Sabrina Carpenter’s seventh studio album that is slated to release on August 29, 2025.
She announced the forthcoming album via her official Instagram account.