Sabrina Carpenter claps back at bold show critics ahead of new album release

The 'Please Please Please' hitmaker set to release her seventh studio album 'Man's Best Freind' in August this year

Sabrina Carpenter recently fired back at the critics she received during her record-breaking concert tour Short n' Sweet.

In a conversation with Rolling Stones, the Please Please Please crooner addressed the backlash she faced for her bold performances during her fifth ongoing concert tour, which she kicked off on September 24th, 2024.

Carpenter faced criticism after she reenacted a few bold performances of inappropriate activities in her sold-out shows.

Many of her fans shamed her for her unethical musical performances, leaving a bad impression on her young fans.

The 26-year-old globally known musician responded to the backlash, saying, "It’s always so funny to me when people complain."

"They’re like, ‘All she does is sing about this, but those are the songs that you’ve made popular. You love s**. You’re obsessed with it. It’s in my show," she explained.

The Espresso singer further elaborated that most of the fans disliked her bold performances, while many of them post "every night and comment on" her erotic songs.

"I can’t control that. If you come to the show, you’ll [also] hear the ballads, you’ll hear the more introspective numbers," the Nonsense hitmaker noted.

Sabrina Carpenter upcoming musical album:

Sabrina Carpenter made these comments while promoting her upcoming seventh musical album, Man's Best Friend.

The Grammy-winning artist dropped the first proactive poster of her new music collection earlier this week.

Man's Best Friend will be out on all social media platforms of the singer on August 29th, 2025. 

