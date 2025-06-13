Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour turns personal with moving homage to her twins

Beyoncé has been proving she is the best mother to her children despite her busy work schedule.
The CUFF IT crooner paid a moving homage to her twin kids, Rumi and Sir, during her headline-grabbing concert tour, Cowboy Carter.
As reported by People, Beyoncé requested the crowd to cheer for her kids, wishing them a happy 8th birthday, during her fourth tour stop in London.
"Everybody say happy birthday, Rumi," the Halo singer shouted from the stage alongside her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, and her mom, Tina Knowles.
The mom-of-three continued, "Say happy birthday, Sir! Mommy loves you."
Beyoncé, Jay-Z relationship timeline:
For those unaware, Beyoncé welcomed her twins, Rumi and Sir, on June 13, 2017, with her husband, Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter.
The couple tied the knot in 2008 after dating since the early 2000s. They are also parents to their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, in 2012.
Beyoncé's upcoming projects:
Beyoncé commenced her iconic ongoing tenth concert tour, Cowboy Carter, on April 28, and is set to conclude on July 26th, 2025.
During this concert tour, she has been promoting her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, which she released via Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records on March 29, 2024.
For those unaware, Cowboy Carter is the second release of a planned trilogy of albums, after her popular musical collection, Renaissance.