Prince William makes powerful plea to protect rhino rangers' safety 

Prince William has recently drawn attention to highlight the safety and protection of the rhino rangers, who have been tirelessly working in South Africa.
The future monarch turned to his official Instagram handle on Friday, June 13th, to share an emotional plea for the lives of the workers who have risked their lives to protect the wildlife.
William re-shared the post of the United for Wild Life's post, accompanied by a powerful note that read, "Kruger National Park’s Head Ranger Cathy Dreyer and rangers Felicia and Lucas work tirelessly to tackle the poaching of critically endangered rhinos in South Africa, and rescue and rehabilitate the orphaned calves left behind."
"If left unchallenged the current poaching crisis could lead to the extinction of both black and white rhino species in the next few decades. Creating long-term safety for rhinos and the rangers that protect them requires collaborative, cross-border efforts," the caption stated.
The video marked its fourth episode and was released on BBC as part of the ongoing docu-series Guardians.
According to media reports, the new episode was launched on Friday on BBC and highlights the unsung heroes working on the frontline of nature protection and conservation.
What is Prince William's role in the ongoing BBC's docu-series:
The series was envisioned by the Prince of Wales, who provides narration for the trailer and episode introductions.
As per media reports, the first episode of the BBC series debuted on May 23rd.