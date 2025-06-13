Royal

Prince William makes powerful plea to protect rhino rangers' safety

The Prince of Wales drawn attention to rhino rangers’ safety with powerful message on Instagram

Prince William makes powerful plea to protect rhino rangers' safety 

Prince William has recently drawn attention to highlight the safety and protection of the rhino rangers, who have been tirelessly working in South Africa. 

The future monarch turned to his official Instagram handle on Friday, June 13th, to share an emotional plea for the lives of the workers who have risked their lives to protect the wildlife.

William re-shared the post of the United for Wild Life's post, accompanied by a powerful note that read, "Kruger National Park’s Head Ranger Cathy Dreyer and rangers Felicia and Lucas work tirelessly to tackle the poaching of critically endangered rhinos in South Africa, and rescue and rehabilitate the orphaned calves left behind."

"If left unchallenged the current poaching crisis could lead to the extinction of both black and white rhino species in the next few decades. Creating long-term safety for rhinos and the rangers that protect them requires collaborative, cross-border efforts," the caption stated.

The video marked its fourth episode and was released on BBC as part of the ongoing docu-series Guardians.

According to media reports, the new episode was launched on Friday on BBC and highlights the unsung heroes working on the frontline of nature protection and conservation. 

What is Prince William's role in the ongoing BBC's docu-series: 

The series was envisioned by the Prince of Wales, who provides narration for the trailer and episode introductions.

As per media reports, the first episode of the BBC series debuted on May 23rd. 

Sarah Ferguson makes emotional appeal after King Charles latest snub
Sarah Ferguson makes emotional appeal after King Charles latest snub
Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson shares first social media post after heartbreaking blow from Royal Family
King Charles’ Trooping the Colour encounters major obstacle day before event
King Charles’ Trooping the Colour encounters major obstacle day before event
Trooping the Colour is marked every year to celebrate the official birthday of the British sovereign
King Charles quashes bombshell health report with latest move
King Charles quashes bombshell health report with latest move
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles video after bombshell health update
King Felipe marks Spain’s momentous occasion at Palace without Queen Letizia
King Felipe marks Spain’s momentous occasion at Palace without Queen Letizia
The King of Spain, Felipe VI, celebrated the country’s milestone achievement at Royal Palace of Madrid
King Charles leads landmark event for sustainability at St James's Palace
King Charles leads landmark event for sustainability at St James's Palace
His Majesty hosted a prestigious event at St. James's Palace for his charity, The King's Foundation
Prince Andrew breaks cover days before King Charles event snub
Prince Andrew breaks cover days before King Charles event snub
The Duke of York was spotted ahead of a royal event that he and his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are not invited to
Princess Kate's brother James Middleton reveals unique 'challenge' of his family
Princess Kate's brother James Middleton reveals unique 'challenge' of his family
James Middleton opened up about his major family issue
Prince William launches ambitious initiative ahead of key event
Prince William launches ambitious initiative ahead of key event
The Prince of Wales visited Dartmoor as the Duchy of Cornwall to unveil an ambitious 20-year strategy
King Charles extends 'deepest sympathy' to Air India crash victims' families
King Charles extends 'deepest sympathy' to Air India crash victims' families
King Charles releases emotional statement to extend special prayers for Ahmedabad plane incident victims and their families
Duchess Sophie’s devotion to duties earns Royal Family’s seal of approval
Duchess Sophie’s devotion to duties earns Royal Family’s seal of approval
The British Royal Family gives a huge nod to the Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, for her latest royal duties
Dutch Royals shares shocking update after Princess Amalia’s hospital stay
Dutch Royals shares shocking update after Princess Amalia’s hospital stay
Princess Amalia had fallen from her horse, resulting in the arm fracture
King Frederik, Mary bedazzle in ethnic Faroese attire amid Faroe Islands visit
King Frederik, Mary bedazzle in ethnic Faroese attire amid Faroe Islands visit
The King and Queen of Denmark, Frederik X and Mary, attended a lavish gala dinner on their first day in Faroe Islands