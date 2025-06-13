Entertainment

Miley Cyrus looks back on her ‘surreal’ journey of ‘Something Beautiful’ film

The ‘Flowers’ songstress's new musical film and visual album, ‘Something Beautiful’, premiered in the U.S. and Canada for one night only

  by Web Desk
Miley Cyrus looks back on her ‘surreal’ journey of ‘Something Beautiful’ film


Something Beautiful is Miley Cyrus’s “manifesto” for her way of life!

After the successful one night only premiere of her anticipated musical film and visual album in the U.S. and Canada, the More to Lose singer turned to her official Instagram account to flash back to the thrilling and surreal journey of creating this new masterpiece.

She also expressed gratitude towards her die-hard fans for making the premiere a “surreal” experience for her.

“It was so surreal to see each of you in your velvet seats tonight, awaiting the arrival of Something Beautiful, a project I’ve poured myself into for years,” she penned.

The Flowers crooner continued, “This is more than a movie to me, it’s a manifesto for my way of life from this moment on. A devotion to welcoming beauty into the day to day in all of its unique forms. Honoring both the music, the silence & everything in between.”

P.C. Instagram/mileycyrus
She further expressed, “Thank you for joining me in celebrating a deeply personal triumph. You, the viewers are the single stars in our shared cosmic concoction that truly is Something Beautiful. I love you.”

Miley Cyrus’s Something Beautiful: The Album:

Something Beautiful is the ninth studio album of American singer, songwriter and actress Miley Cyrus.

It was released on May 30, 2025, and is accompanied by a musical film and visual album of the same title.

