Taylor Swift theatrical release forces 'Harry Potter' star's film delay

The 'White Horse' crooner is set to drop a theatrical release party for her 12th album on October 3

  By Hania Jamil
Taylor Swift's star power has prompted producers to push back the release date of a film featuring two actors from the upcoming Harry Potter series.

Grow, starring Dominic McLaughlin [Harry Potter] and Nick Frost [Hagrid], which was initially set to release on October 3, had been moved to October 18, as the first date will also see the theatrical release of Taylor's upcoming album, The Life of A Showgirl.

In the upcoming film, Dominic will play Oliver Gregory, while Nick will be portraying a character named Arlo. The project will mark the first time audiences will see them collaborating, ahead of their work on the TV adaptation of the magical franchise.

The movie, which was filmed in Scotland, was directed by John McPhail, and the storyline has been described as "an exuberant tale full of giant pumpkins" and "madcap characters.''

On the other hand, the forthcoming motion picture from the Grammy-winning songstress is set to be another financially successful endeavour.

Organisers have shared with the Deadline that more than $15 million in advance ticket sales have been purchased for the theatrical release party for Taylor's 12th album.

Projections for Taylor Swift's opening week are between $30 million and $50 million.

