'Catfish: The TV Show' axed after nine seasons on MTV

Catfish: The TV Show will not be renewed for the tenth season.
The reality show that investigated misleading online relationships and dating has been cancelled at MTV after nine seasons.
A source shared that the network is allowing the producers to explore other options for streaming, while MTV will continue to air episodes from the Catfish library.
Hosted by Nev Schulman, the TV show helped people discover the truth about their suspicious digital romances and sometimes come to terms with the person on the other side of the computer screen.
The series is based on Schulman's 2010 documentary of the same name, which coined the term "catfish" for someone who uses a false identity or stolen photos to deceive others on the internet.
Developed by Schulman, Ariel Schulman and Max Joseph, Catfish: The TV Show debuted in 2012 on MTV and ended with Season 9 in July 2024.
Nev Schulman and Joseph co-hosted the show for its first seven seasons.
In 2018, Joseph was replaced by a rotating list of presenters, including Machine Gun Kelly, Elle King and Nick Young. Eventually, Kamie Crawford joined as a permanent host, leading the show with Schulman for 96 episodes.
Since the end of Season 9, the status of Catfish: The TV Show was in limbo, as it had not received a renewal or cancellation from MTV amid the restructuring of the Paramount merger.