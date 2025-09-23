Home / Entertainment

'Catfish: The TV Show' axed after nine seasons on MTV

The MTV reality series has been cancelled after over a decade of investigation into deceptive online romance

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Catfish: The TV Show axed after nine seasons on MTV
'Catfish: The TV Show' axed after nine seasons on MTV

Catfish: The TV Show will not be renewed for the tenth season.

The reality show that investigated misleading online relationships and dating has been cancelled at MTV after nine seasons.

A source shared that the network is allowing the producers to explore other options for streaming, while MTV will continue to air episodes from the Catfish library.

Hosted by Nev Schulman, the TV show helped people discover the truth about their suspicious digital romances and sometimes come to terms with the person on the other side of the computer screen. 

The series is based on Schulman's 2010 documentary of the same name, which coined the term "catfish" for someone who uses a false identity or stolen photos to deceive others on the internet.

Developed by Schulman, Ariel Schulman and Max Joseph, Catfish: The TV Show debuted in 2012 on MTV and ended with Season 9 in July 2024.

Nev Schulman and Joseph co-hosted the show for its first seven seasons. 

In 2018, Joseph was replaced by a rotating list of presenters, including Machine Gun Kelly, Elle King and Nick Young. Eventually, Kamie Crawford joined as a permanent host, leading the show with Schulman for 96 episodes.

Since the end of Season 9, the status of Catfish: The TV Show was in limbo, as it had not received a renewal or cancellation from MTV amid the restructuring of the Paramount merger. 

You Might Like:

Angelina Jolie gets honest about US politics and freedom of speech fears

Angelina Jolie gets honest about US politics and freedom of speech fears
American actress as well as humanitarian speaks up about free speech debate in the US

Miley Cyrus’ reflects on what helped her maintain a sober lifestyle

Miley Cyrus’ reflects on what helped her maintain a sober lifestyle
American singer-songwriter gets candid about her passion for THIS hobby

'Spider-Man' production shuts down for week after Tom Holland's accident

'Spider-Man' production shuts down for week after Tom Holland's accident
Tom Holland suffered a concussion due to a stunt accident during 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' filming

Zayn Malik sparks anticipation by announcing exciting Las Vegas residency

Zayn Malik sparks anticipation by announcing exciting Las Vegas residency
The ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ singer announces special seven-night residency in Las Vegas in new post

Zayn Malik shares first post after skipping daughter Khai’s birthday

Zayn Malik shares first post after skipping daughter Khai’s birthday
The former One Direction star shares his 5-year-old daughter Khai with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid

Katy Perry marks 1 year of ‘143’ with special tribute to fans: ‘I love you’

Katy Perry marks 1 year of ‘143’ with special tribute to fans: ‘I love you’
The Lifetimes tour hitmaker Katy Perry released her seventh studio album, ‘143’ last September

Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show returns to ABC after shocking suspension

Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show returns to ABC after shocking suspension
‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ was recently suspended by Disney’s ABC over the host’s remark about Charlie Kirk assassination

Dua Lipa ‘floats high’ as MSG tour stop proves massive hit: ‘Thank you NYC’

Dua Lipa ‘floats high’ as MSG tour stop proves massive hit: ‘Thank you NYC’
The ‘Future Nostalgia’ hitmaker performed 4 sold out shows at NYC’s Madison Square Garden as part of her Radical Optimism Tour

Gigi Hadid drops daughter Khai's sweet birthday snaps as ex Zayn stays quiet

Gigi Hadid drops daughter Khai's sweet birthday snaps as ex Zayn stays quiet
The 'Night Changes' hitmaker and renowned supermodel welcomed their daughter, Khai Malik, in September 2020

Howard Stern blasts Disney for suspending pal Jimmy Kimmel during live show

Howard Stern blasts Disney for suspending pal Jimmy Kimmel during live show
Jimmy Kimmel was suspended by ABC over his on-air remarks about Charlie Kirk's comments during last week’s show

Miley Cyrus recalls 'Hannah Montana' fame after releasing moving song for dad

Miley Cyrus recalls 'Hannah Montana' fame after releasing moving song for dad
The 'Flowers' crooner released 'peace-offering' song, 'Secrets' for her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, last week

My Chemical Romance announce massive return with 'Black Parade 2026' tour

My Chemical Romance announce massive return with 'Black Parade 2026' tour
The 'Black Parade 2026' tour of My Chemical Romance is set to become a record-breaking music event of the year, with legendary hits