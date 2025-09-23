Taylor Swift ex-manager makes shocking revelations against the singer

Taylor Swift’s former manager Rick Barker has recently made shocking revelation against the singer’s over Big Machine’s Scott Borchetta and new owner Scooter Braun claims.
In a new Channel 4 documentary, Taylor, the ex-manager expressed his dismay over the Cruel Summer crooner and lauded Scooter for making “a very good business decision” when he bought the label for $330 million in 2019.
Rick, who managed Taylor between 2007-2008, opened up that no one made her sign a bad record deal.
He further said that any issues related to the ownership of her masters should have been “discussed behind the scenes”.
Scooter was slammed by Taylor who accused him of stealing her music as he purchased the label and became the owner of the singer’s first six albums.
However, Scooter reportedly sold them on to investment firm Shamrock Capital a year later.
Taylor, on the other hand, publicly lashed out at Scooter, who managed stars including Kanye West, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, and even continued to re-record her own versions of the albums.
“No one stole her music, no one made her sign a bad record deal, those are the type of record deals that everyone signed at that time,” declared Rick.
Taylor’s ex-manager pointed out that Scooter “made a very good business decision, end of story”.
He explained, “The decision that Taylor made to turn the fans loose on Scott and Scooter, with only half of the conversation, I was a little disappointed.”
Meanwhile, Taylor’s fans started giving “death threats” to Scooter and even showed up at their houses which is why Rick added that these issues would have been discussed behind the scenes.
“As of last year, the songstress now owns her original masters after buying them back,” he added.