D4vd eerie alter ego interview goes viral as hit track re-enters chart

D4vd has once again found himself in the middle of a discord about his seemingly sinister past behaviour while his hit track Romantic Homicide climbs charts.
The 20-year-old, who is under media scrutiny for his alleged connection with the teen whose body was discovered in his Tesla trunk, has caused a frenzy for a resurfaced interview about his alter ego that murders people.
In March, D4vd discussed the music video for his hit track Romantic Homicide with Mahogany, featuring disturbing visuals, and said it introduces his alter ego, Itami, which is Japanese for "pain".
The singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, shared that the idea came as he was writing his own anime series at one point, about a detective solving murders his alter ego commits.
D4vd says the alter ego is "basically an agent of chaos" who pops up at random moments like Tyler Durden in Fight Club.
His remarks have been making rounds on social media platforms after the victim was identified as Celeste Rivas, who had been missing since April 2024 and had an alleged relationship with the singer.
D4vd's also had some interesting lyrics and animations in his Rehab music video, which was released on Celeste's 13th birthday.
His alter ego cuts the arm off a petite brunette female character after he sings, "It's too much for me to handle, handle / White rose petals, broken hearts and bloody sandals / Bodies stacked on top of another / Good undercover / Too bad for each other now."
Despite not being named as the suspect in the case authorities are investigating as a homicide, D4vd's music career has taken a major hit, with his world tour going up in flames.
However, his most hit track, Romantic Homicide, which was released on Celeste's birthday three years ago, has been climbing charts and is back on the Billboard 200 chart.
Along with that, D4vd observed his biggest day on Spotify on Sunday with more than 12 million streams. The song hit number eight on the streaming platform on Monday and has been increasing views on YouTube and Apple Music.
Romantic Homicide is about thinking of killing a woman and not regretting it. The lyrics include, "In the back of my mind, I killed you, And I didn't even regret it, I can't believe I said it, But it's true, I hate you."
Besides that, netizens have also discovered a leaked 2023 song by D4vd on SoundCloud titled Celeste_Demo unfin.