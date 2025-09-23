Kim Kardashian reveals one fitness routine to make her ‘fall in sleep’

Kim Kardashian has recently spilled the beans on one fitness routine that makes her “fall in sleep” in no time.
The SKIMS founder revealed that she loves working out to Justin Bieber music, but Kim realised that any type of dancing workout or hot yoga switch her sleeping mode on.
“I did it once and I fell asleep,” said the 44-year-old while talking about her experience with hot yoga.
Kim continued, “Just with the mood, and you lay down and close your eyes.”
“I can fall asleep anywhere, so put me in the position to fall asleep, and I will,” noted the reality star.
Elsewhere in the interview, the American Horror Story actress also opened up about new techniques that she’s incorporated into her workout routine.
“I’m a big weightlifter, so I do lots of weights,” stated Kim in an exclusive interview with Vogue.
The entrepreneur and reality star pointed out that she has “had some back issues, so I’ve had to readjust some of my workouts”.
“But I have to do lower body in order to stay toned,” expressed Kim.
“I do a few days of upper body… I usually pick a body part, and we stick to that for the day. I do an hour and a half a day, with weights and stretching, and a little bit of cardio,” explained the Miss Americana star.
Kim, who shares four kids with ex-husband Kanye, stays in shape because of Pilates.
“I love Pilates… I find when I don’t incorporate Pilates at least once a week, I can feel it in my back,” she mentioned.
Kim added, “I definitely need that lengthening and stretching.”