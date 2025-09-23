Mike Heslin spouse files case against Vegas restaurant year after his death 

Hallmark's famed actor, Mike Heslin’s birthday trip to Las Vegas allegedly ended his life!
The romantic getaway to Sin City alongside his spouse, Scotty Dynamo, turned into the biggest trauma of their lives, due to a local restaurant's negligence.
On Thursday, September 18, the musician filed a lawsuit against the Javier’s restaurant located in the ARIA Hotel, in which he informed that during their trip to Las Vegas in June last year, he lost his husband after the hotel’s staff prevented a bystander nurse from administering CPR to the deceased actor.
He additionally alleged that if the employees had reacted sooner to the incident, Mike might have survived.
For those unaware, the incident occurred when the actor and musician were on a trip and had been staying at the local hotel to celebrate the late actor's birthday week.
At the time, after participating in activities at Javier's restaurant in the evening, Mike suddenly collapsed from his chair, and was not immediately provided with complete medical help, which cost his life.
Now, Scotty is demanding accountability, so no other family will have to suffer a loss like this again.
It is important to note that Mike Heslin and Scotty Dynamo exchanged the marital vows in November 2023.
The actor worked in several films and television shows, including Hallmark and Lioness, among others.