Home / Entertainment

Mike Heslin spouse files case against Vegas restaurant year after his death

The 'Hallmark' star's passes away at 35 after alleged Las Vegas restaurant negligence

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Mike Heslin spouse files case against Vegas restaurant year after his death
Mike Heslin spouse files case against Vegas restaurant year after his death 

Hallmark's famed actor, Mike Heslin’s birthday trip to Las Vegas allegedly ended his life! 

The romantic getaway to Sin City alongside his spouse, Scotty Dynamo, turned into the biggest trauma of their lives, due to a local restaurant's negligence.

On Thursday, September 18, the musician filed a lawsuit against the Javier’s restaurant located in the ARIA Hotel, in which he informed that during their trip to Las Vegas in June last year, he lost his husband after the hotel’s staff prevented a bystander nurse from administering CPR to the deceased actor.

He additionally alleged that if the employees had reacted sooner to the incident, Mike might have survived.

For those unaware, the incident occurred when the actor and musician were on a trip and had been staying at the local hotel to celebrate the late actor's birthday week.

At the time, after participating in activities at Javier's restaurant in the evening, Mike suddenly collapsed from his chair, and was not immediately provided with complete medical help, which cost his life.

Now, Scotty is demanding accountability, so no other family will have to suffer a loss like this again.

It is important to note that Mike Heslin and Scotty Dynamo exchanged the marital vows in November 2023.

The actor worked in several films and television shows, including Hallmark and Lioness, among others.  

You Might Like:

Zendaya steps out in style amid Tom Holland’s 'Spider-Man' set injury

Zendaya steps out in style amid Tom Holland’s 'Spider-Man' set injury
The 'Euphoria' starlet breaks cover after Tom Holland was reportedly rushed to hospital

Taylor Swift theatrical release forces 'Harry Potter' star's film delay

Taylor Swift theatrical release forces 'Harry Potter' star's film delay
The 'White Horse' crooner is set to drop a theatrical release party for her 12th album on October 3

Kim Kardashian reveals one fitness routine to make her ‘fall in sleep’

Kim Kardashian reveals one fitness routine to make her ‘fall in sleep’
'American Horror Story' actress Kim Kardashian spills the secret to staying in shape at 44

Taylor Swift ex-manager makes shocking revelations against the singer

Taylor Swift ex-manager makes shocking revelations against the singer
American pop star Taylor Swift’s first manager discusses singer’s accusations against Scooter Braun

D4vd eerie alter ego interview goes viral as hit track re-enters chart

D4vd eerie alter ego interview goes viral as hit track re-enters chart
D4vd has been garnering attention after a teen's body was discovered in his Tesla trunk earlier this month

Emma Watson shares real reason behind long break from acting

Emma Watson shares real reason behind long break from acting
'Harry Potter' star opens up about one aspect of movie process that is disheartening for her

'Catfish: The TV Show' axed after nine seasons on MTV

'Catfish: The TV Show' axed after nine seasons on MTV
The MTV reality series has been cancelled after over a decade of investigation into deceptive online romance

Angelina Jolie gets honest about US politics and freedom of speech fears

Angelina Jolie gets honest about US politics and freedom of speech fears
American actress as well as humanitarian speaks up about free speech debate in the US

Miley Cyrus’ reflects on what helped her maintain a sober lifestyle

Miley Cyrus’ reflects on what helped her maintain a sober lifestyle
American singer-songwriter gets candid about her passion for THIS hobby

'Spider-Man' production shuts down for week after Tom Holland's accident

'Spider-Man' production shuts down for week after Tom Holland's accident
Tom Holland suffered a concussion due to a stunt accident during 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' filming

Zayn Malik sparks anticipation by announcing exciting Las Vegas residency

Zayn Malik sparks anticipation by announcing exciting Las Vegas residency
The ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ singer announces special seven-night residency in Las Vegas in new post

Zayn Malik shares first post after skipping daughter Khai’s birthday

Zayn Malik shares first post after skipping daughter Khai’s birthday
The former One Direction star shares his 5-year-old daughter Khai with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid