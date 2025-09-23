Emma Watson shares real reason behind long break from acting

Emma Watson has recently shared real reason behind her seven-year acting break.
The Harry Potter actress, who last appeared in Greta Gerwig’s remake of Little Women in 2019, spoke to Hollywood Authentic and revealed that she misses acting but what she doesn’t miss in is the “soul-destroying” process of movie promotions.
“I really won the lottery with acting and what happened to me is so unusual,” she told the outlet.
But Emma opened up that a bigger component than the actual job itself is the “promotion and selling of that piece of work, this piece of art” that she finds it depressing.
“The balance of that can get quite thrown off. I think I’ll be honest and straightforward, and say: I do not miss selling things. I found that to be quite soul-destroying,” explained the 35-year-old.
However, the Beauty and the Beast actress pointed out that she does “very much miss using my skill set, and I very much miss the art”.
“I just found I got to do so little of the bit that I actually enjoyed,” she noted.
Emma further said that the moment “you get on a film set, you don’t get very long for rehearsal”.
“The moment you get to talk through a scene or I got to prepare and think about how I wanted to do something and then the minute the camera rolls, and getting to just completely forget about everything else in the world other than that one moment it’s such an intense form of meditation,” mentioned the Perks of being a Wallflower actress.
Emma believed that it’s “so freeing. I miss that profoundly. But I don’t miss the pressure”.
Meanwhile, the actress confessed that she feels “the happiest and healthiest” after putting her acting career on hold.