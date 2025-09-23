Home / Entertainment

Emma Watson shares real reason behind long break from acting

'Harry Potter' star opens up about one aspect of movie process that is disheartening for her

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Emma Watson shares real reason behind long break from acting
Emma Watson shares real reason behind long break from acting

Emma Watson has recently shared real reason behind her seven-year acting break.

The Harry Potter actress, who last appeared in Greta Gerwig’s remake of Little Women in 2019, spoke to Hollywood Authentic and revealed that she misses acting but what she doesn’t miss in is the “soul-destroying” process of movie promotions.

“I really won the lottery with acting and what happened to me is so unusual,” she told the outlet.

But Emma opened up that a bigger component than the actual job itself is the “promotion and selling of that piece of work, this piece of art” that she finds it depressing.

Emma Watson shares real reason behind long break from acting

“The balance of that can get quite thrown off. I think I’ll be honest and straightforward, and say: I do not miss selling things. I found that to be quite soul-destroying,” explained the 35-year-old.

However, the Beauty and the Beast actress pointed out that she does “very much miss using my skill set, and I very much miss the art”.

“I just found I got to do so little of the bit that I actually enjoyed,” she noted.

Emma Watson shares real reason behind long break from acting

Emma further said that the moment “you get on a film set, you don’t get very long for rehearsal”.

“The moment you get to talk through a scene or I got to prepare and think about how I wanted to do something and then the minute the camera rolls, and getting to just completely forget about everything else in the world other than that one moment it’s such an intense form of meditation,” mentioned the Perks of being a Wallflower actress.

Emma Watson shares real reason behind long break from acting

Emma believed that it’s “so freeing. I miss that profoundly. But I don’t miss the pressure”.

Meanwhile, the actress confessed that she feels “the happiest and healthiest” after putting her acting career on hold.

You Might Like:

D4vd eerie alter ego interview goes viral as hit track re-enters chart

D4vd eerie alter ego interview goes viral as hit track re-enters chart
D4vd has been garnering attention after a teen's body was discovered in his Tesla trunk earlier this month

'Catfish: The TV Show' axed after nine seasons on MTV

'Catfish: The TV Show' axed after nine seasons on MTV
The MTV reality series has been cancelled after over a decade of investigation into deceptive online romance

Angelina Jolie gets honest about US politics and freedom of speech fears

Angelina Jolie gets honest about US politics and freedom of speech fears
American actress as well as humanitarian speaks up about free speech debate in the US

Miley Cyrus’ reflects on what helped her maintain a sober lifestyle

Miley Cyrus’ reflects on what helped her maintain a sober lifestyle
American singer-songwriter gets candid about her passion for THIS hobby

'Spider-Man' production shuts down for week after Tom Holland's accident

'Spider-Man' production shuts down for week after Tom Holland's accident
Tom Holland suffered a concussion due to a stunt accident during 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' filming

Zayn Malik sparks anticipation by announcing exciting Las Vegas residency

Zayn Malik sparks anticipation by announcing exciting Las Vegas residency
The ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ singer announces special seven-night residency in Las Vegas in new post

Zayn Malik shares first post after skipping daughter Khai’s birthday

Zayn Malik shares first post after skipping daughter Khai’s birthday
The former One Direction star shares his 5-year-old daughter Khai with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid

Katy Perry marks 1 year of ‘143’ with special tribute to fans: ‘I love you’

Katy Perry marks 1 year of ‘143’ with special tribute to fans: ‘I love you’
The Lifetimes tour hitmaker Katy Perry released her seventh studio album, ‘143’ last September

Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show returns to ABC after shocking suspension

Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show returns to ABC after shocking suspension
‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ was recently suspended by Disney’s ABC over the host’s remark about Charlie Kirk assassination

Dua Lipa ‘floats high’ as MSG tour stop proves massive hit: ‘Thank you NYC’

Dua Lipa ‘floats high’ as MSG tour stop proves massive hit: ‘Thank you NYC’
The ‘Future Nostalgia’ hitmaker performed 4 sold out shows at NYC’s Madison Square Garden as part of her Radical Optimism Tour

Gigi Hadid drops daughter Khai's sweet birthday snaps as ex Zayn stays quiet

Gigi Hadid drops daughter Khai's sweet birthday snaps as ex Zayn stays quiet
The 'Night Changes' hitmaker and renowned supermodel welcomed their daughter, Khai Malik, in September 2020

Howard Stern blasts Disney for suspending pal Jimmy Kimmel during live show

Howard Stern blasts Disney for suspending pal Jimmy Kimmel during live show
Jimmy Kimmel was suspended by ABC over his on-air remarks about Charlie Kirk's comments during last week’s show