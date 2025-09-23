Angelina Jolie gets honest about US politics and freedom of speech fears

Angelina Jolie has recently made rare comments on the United States politics and free speech debate.
The Tomb Raider actress responded to a question about what she fears as an artist and an American at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain for the premiere of her latest movie, Couture.
To which, the Oscar winning star replied, “It is a very difficult question,” per The Guardian.
Angelina clearly said that she “loves” her country but at this time, the actress confessed she doesn’t “recognise my country”.
“I’ve always lived internationally, my family is international, my friends, my life,” said the 50-year-old.
The Maria actress noted that her “worldview is equal, united and international”.
“Anything anywhere that divides or limits personal expressions and freedoms from anyone, I think, is very dangerous,” explained the Maleficent actress.
Angelina believed that these are “such serious times that we have to be careful not to say things casually”.
The Wanted actress added that these are very, “very heavy times we are living in together”.
Meanwhile, Angelina’s comments came a few days after ABC reportedly suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! show “indefinitely” after the host’s comments about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
Earlier in August, the Mr & Mrs Smith actress also opened up about relocating outside of the US in a report from PEOPLE.
Angelina “never wanted to live in L.A. full time,” but she had to because of a custody arrangement with ex-husband Brad Pitt.