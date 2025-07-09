Princess Anne appointed on new role by King Charles

Princess Anne, known for being the hardest working royal has given a new role by King Charles III.
On Tuesday, July 8, The Princess Royal paid a visit to the headquarters of the Field Studies Council at Preston Montford in Shropshire as the "new" Patron.
During her visit to the charity, which provides outdoor education to thousands of schoolchildren met with the children and also interacted with the trustees and visitors, including a group from Grantham Prep School near Nottingham.
As per charity's official Instagram account, the mother of Zara Tindall and Peter Philip also hailed the efforts of the organization before unveiling a plaque to mark her patronage.
The description alongside a photo of Anne with young students read, "It was particularly special for her to meet a group who had benefitted from our Grants for Schools funding, which had enabled them to visit when otherwise they would not have had the opportunity."
"She also took time to speak with a wide range of staff from across the organisation, recognising their dedication to creating opportunities for everyone to learn about nature," it added.