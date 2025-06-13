Eric Dane is going through a profoundly difficult time.
Two months after first announcing his amyotrophic sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis, the 52-year-old detailed how he is coping with his heartbreaking health battle in an upcoming interview with Good Morning America.
In the fothcoming episode’s preview, which was released on Thursday, June 12, Dane sat down with American broadcaster Diane Sawyer fought back tears as he opened up about his diagnosis and struggle with the disease.
For those unaware, ALS is a arre, terminal neurodegenerative disorder that affects nerve cels in the brain and spinal cord, which results in weakness of the muscles and loss of movement control. Over time, it severely impairs speaking, swallowing, and breathing, and currently, there is no cure.
While speaking to the host, Eric Dane shared, “I wake up every day and I’m immediately reminded that this is happening.”
“It’s not a dream,” said the host, to which the Euphoria star replied, “It’s not a dream,” positively adding, “I don’t think this is the end of my story. I don’t feel like this is the end of me.”
However, things got emotionally difficult for the Grey’s Anatomy actor when he was asked who was the first person he called after the diagnosis.
While the preview did not show Dane’s response, he was seen lowering his head, trying to hold back his emotions.
Eric Dane announces his ALS diagnosis:
Eric Dane first announced his diagnosis of ALS in April 2025, while speaking to PEOPLE for an interview.