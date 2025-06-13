Entertainment

Hilary Duff marks 10 years of 'Breathe In. Breathe Out.' with special tribute

The 'Lizzie McGuire' starlet released her iconic music album, 'Breathe In. Breathe Out.' in 2015

Hilary Duff paid heartfelt tribute to her iconic music album, Breathe In. Breathe Out., with an emotional note.

The 37-year-old American singer-turned-actress took to her Instagram handle on Thursday, June 12, to share a carousel of throwback photos featuring herself.

She kicked off her post with a stunning snapshot of herself while playfully hiding her half-face with the placard of her musical collection, Breathe In. Breathe Out.

The Come Clean hitmaker's post was accompanied by a brief caption, “It’s hard to believe that Breathe in Breathe out is 10 years old today.”

She continued, "While that time in my life has some bright spots, some blurry spots, and some uncomfortable pain, I look back with fondness and a now knowing that I ended up exactly where I needed to be."

"My photo roll from 2015 is truly lol. The selfies PR team was strong and a sepia filter hated to see me coming. I had/have the cutest son on planet Earth and we seemed to pack it in with adventure that year," the caption stated.

She concluded her lengthy note, "Coolio nails were on the rise, I still had Dubs (rip buddy-not a day goes by that I don’t miss you), I can't remember what season of Younger I was shooting but that kept me bi-coastal and busy."

About Hilary Duff's fifth studio album: 

For those unaware, Hilary Duff released her fifth studio album, Breathe In. Breathe Out. on June 12, 2015.

According to media reports, she began working on her classic musical collection in January 2012, which she finally launched after four years of hard work.   

