Angelina Jolie’s striking inkwork steals show in daring backless dress

Angelina Jolie is second to none when it comes to commanding attention.
Over the weekend, the 50-year-old iconic actress made a dazzling appearance on the red carpet premiere of her new film Couture in Rome, Italy.
For the glitzy event, the Maleficent actress slipped into a daring backless dress with a flowing cape that revealed her striking large back tattoos, including a tiger and Buddhist blessings for peace, love, and a prosperous life.
The gorgeous actress completed her look wearing black stockings and added a few inches to her frame wearing black heels at the event held at the Auditorium Parco Della Musica.
Meanwhile, her straight caramel locks added a perfect touch of elegance to her already stunning appearance.
On the red carpet, Jolie flashed her bright and beautiful smile as she signed autographs for fans.
Joining the Maria actress at the premiere were her costars Louis Garrel and Anyier Anei, and her film’s writer and director Alice Winocour.
As per IMDb, Couture features the story of “American filmmaker Maxine arrives in Paris for Fashion Week on a life-and-death journey, facing challenges and self-discovery.”
Speaking to Variety at the film’s screening at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival in September, Angelina Jolie shared that she knew signing on to the film would “bring up many personal things.”
"But I have always found the heaviest films tend to have the most loving sets. There’s something quite comforting about having real conversations and having real feelings with a shared community," said the Mr. and Mrs. Smith star.
She continued. "It was quite healing in many ways because you look at the other faces of the people on the set, because one in three people have cancer, and most everybody’s been in a hospital room with somebody they’ve loved. Everybody on set has lost someone they’ve loved.”
Notably, Couture does not yet have a release date.