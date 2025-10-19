Entertainment

Angelina Jolie’s striking inkwork steals show in daring backless dress

Angelina Jolie mesmerizes in stunning black ensemble at Italy premiere of her new film ‘Couture’

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Angelina Jolie’s striking inkwork steals show in daring backless dress
Angelina Jolie’s striking inkwork steals show in daring backless dress

Angelina Jolie is second to none when it comes to commanding attention.

Over the weekend, the 50-year-old iconic actress made a dazzling appearance on the red carpet premiere of her new film Couture in Rome, Italy.

For the glitzy event, the Maleficent actress slipped into a daring backless dress with a flowing cape that revealed her striking large back tattoos, including a tiger and Buddhist blessings for peace, love, and a prosperous life.

The gorgeous actress completed her look wearing black stockings and added a few inches to her frame wearing black heels at the event held at the Auditorium Parco Della Musica.

Meanwhile, her straight caramel locks added a perfect touch of elegance to her already stunning appearance.

On the red carpet, Jolie flashed her bright and beautiful smile as she signed autographs for fans.

Joining the Maria actress at the premiere were her costars Louis Garrel and Anyier Anei, and her film’s writer and director Alice Winocour.

As per IMDb, Couture features the story of “American filmmaker Maxine arrives in Paris for Fashion Week on a life-and-death journey, facing challenges and self-discovery.”

Speaking to Variety at the film’s screening at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival in September, Angelina Jolie shared that she knew signing on to the film would “bring up many personal things.”

"But I have always found the heaviest films tend to have the most loving sets. There’s something quite comforting about having real conversations and having real feelings with a shared community," said the Mr. and Mrs. Smith star.

She continued. "It was quite healing in many ways because you look at the other faces of the people on the set, because one in three people have cancer, and most everybody’s been in a hospital room with somebody they’ve loved. Everybody on set has lost someone they’ve loved.”

Notably, Couture does not yet have a release date.

You Might Like:

Sabrina Carpenter brings sass to ‘SNL’ with ‘Manchild’ and ‘Nobody’s Son’ performance

Sabrina Carpenter brings sass to ‘SNL’ with ‘Manchild’ and ‘Nobody’s Son’ performance
Sabrina Carpenter leaves fans swooning with her electrfying performance of ‘Manchild’ and ‘Nobody’s Son’

Dua Lipa’s fiancé Callum Turner spills on wedding plans & shares key rule

Dua Lipa’s fiancé Callum Turner spills on wedding plans & shares key rule
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner first sparked engagement rumours last Christmas

Sam Rivers departed from Limp Bizkit for 3 years due to fatal condition

Sam Rivers departed from Limp Bizkit for 3 years due to fatal condition
The 'Joyous Girl' singer, Sam Rivers, condition became so critical that a liver transplant in 2017 was the only option

Victoria Beckham fears for Harper as teen wants to be next Kylie Jenner

Victoria Beckham fears for Harper as teen wants to be next Kylie Jenner
Victoria Beckham has hinted that her daughter could become the next Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian sparks hilarious reaction over bizarre Academy Museum Gala look

Kim Kardashian sparks hilarious reaction over bizarre Academy Museum Gala look
‘The Kardashians’ star drops jaws with her strange appearance at Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles

D4vd case: PI identifies mysterious Tesla driver before Celeste's body discovery

D4vd case: PI identifies mysterious Tesla driver before Celeste's body discovery
Private investigator detailed the discoveries made during his investigation in D4vd case

Sabrina Carpenter takes ‘SNL’ stage to tackle album cover backlash

Sabrina Carpenter takes ‘SNL’ stage to tackle album cover backlash
On 'Saturday Night Live' stage, Sabrina Carpenter also addressed the 'misconceptions' about her persona

Playboi Carti faces legal trouble over violence with limo driver

Playboi Carti faces legal trouble over violence with limo driver
The ‘Miss the Rage’ rapper is charged for alleged abuse and violence with a limo driver

Sam Rivers, Limp Bizkit bassist and co-founder, passes away at 48

Sam Rivers, Limp Bizkit bassist and co-founder, passes away at 48
Limp Bizkit announces the tragic death of its bassist and founding member Sam Rivers on social media

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco shine in first Red Carpet appearance as newlyweds

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco shine in first Red Carpet appearance as newlyweds
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco marked a glamorous attendance at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles

Keith Urban stunned after unexpectedly spotting Nicole at his concert

Keith Urban stunned after unexpectedly spotting Nicole at his concert
The ‘Let It Roll’ singer spots Nicole in crowd during his High and Alive World Tour’s Nashville stop

Daytime Emmys winners 2025: Check out complete list of top scorers

Daytime Emmys winners 2025: Check out complete list of top scorers
Daytime Emmys 2025 was hosted by popular anchor Mario Lopez