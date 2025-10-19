Entertainment

Sam Rivers departed from Limp Bizkit for 3 years due to fatal condition

The 'Joyous Girl' singer, Sam Rivers, condition became so critical that a liver transplant in 2017 was the only option

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Sam Rivers departed From Limp Bizkit for 3 Years due to fatal condition
Sam Rivers departed From Limp Bizkit for 3 Years due to fatal condition 

Sam Rivers, Limp Bizkit bassist and co-founder, has died at the age of 48.

The band confirmed the tragic news via Instagram, calling him “a once-in-a-lifetime human.” While the cause of death remains unclear.

Previously, Rivers parted ways with Limp Bizkit in 2015 due to severe liver disease caused by alcohol abuse.

Contrary to earlier reports suggesting a degenerative disc disease, the Joyous Girl singer clarified in Raising Hell by Jon Wiederhorn that he exited due to his liver condition.

“I had to leave Limp Bizkit in 2015 because I felt so horrible… I had really bad liver disease. I quit drinking, followed medical advice, got treatment, and had a liver transplant,” Rivers shared.

The Waterfall star rejoined the band in 2018 after recovering.

Doctors strongly advised Sam to stop drinking otherwise it may pose a significant health threat . His condition became so critical that a transplant in 2017 was the only option.

Fortunately, he received a perfect match and was able to return to music.

Sam Rivers partnered with Fred Durst to form a nu-metal band Limp Bizkit in 1994. Limp Bizkit rose to fame in the late ’90s and 2000s with hits like Break Stuff, Rollin', and My Way.

Sam Rivers is survived by his bandmates, friends, and family.

Princess Diana nieces, Lady Amelia, Lady Eliza channel 'Barbie' at high-society event

Princess Diana nieces, Lady Amelia, Lady Eliza channel 'Barbie' at high-society event
Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer stepped out at the inaugural British Museum Ball

Sabrina Carpenter brings sass to ‘SNL’ with ‘Manchild’ and ‘Nobody’s Son’ performance

Sabrina Carpenter brings sass to ‘SNL’ with ‘Manchild’ and ‘Nobody’s Son’ performance
Sabrina Carpenter leaves fans swooning with her electrfying performance of ‘Manchild’ and ‘Nobody’s Son’

Dua Lipa’s fiancé Callum Turner spills on wedding plans & shares key rule

Dua Lipa’s fiancé Callum Turner spills on wedding plans & shares key rule
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner first sparked engagement rumours last Christmas

Angelina Jolie’s striking inkwork steals show in daring backless dress

Angelina Jolie’s striking inkwork steals show in daring backless dress
Angelina Jolie mesmerizes in stunning black ensemble at Italy premiere of her new film ‘Couture’

Victoria Beckham fears for Harper as teen wants to be next Kylie Jenner

Victoria Beckham fears for Harper as teen wants to be next Kylie Jenner
Victoria Beckham has hinted that her daughter could become the next Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian sparks hilarious reaction over bizarre Academy Museum Gala look

Kim Kardashian sparks hilarious reaction over bizarre Academy Museum Gala look
‘The Kardashians’ star drops jaws with her strange appearance at Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles

D4vd case: PI identifies mysterious Tesla driver before Celeste's body discovery

D4vd case: PI identifies mysterious Tesla driver before Celeste's body discovery
Private investigator detailed the discoveries made during his investigation in D4vd case

Sabrina Carpenter takes ‘SNL’ stage to tackle album cover backlash

Sabrina Carpenter takes ‘SNL’ stage to tackle album cover backlash
On 'Saturday Night Live' stage, Sabrina Carpenter also addressed the 'misconceptions' about her persona

Playboi Carti faces legal trouble over violence with limo driver

Playboi Carti faces legal trouble over violence with limo driver
The ‘Miss the Rage’ rapper is charged for alleged abuse and violence with a limo driver

Sam Rivers, Limp Bizkit bassist and co-founder, passes away at 48

Sam Rivers, Limp Bizkit bassist and co-founder, passes away at 48
Limp Bizkit announces the tragic death of its bassist and founding member Sam Rivers on social media

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco shine in first Red Carpet appearance as newlyweds

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco shine in first Red Carpet appearance as newlyweds
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco marked a glamorous attendance at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles

Keith Urban stunned after unexpectedly spotting Nicole at his concert

Keith Urban stunned after unexpectedly spotting Nicole at his concert
The ‘Let It Roll’ singer spots Nicole in crowd during his High and Alive World Tour’s Nashville stop