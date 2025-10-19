Sam Rivers departed From Limp Bizkit for 3 Years due to fatal condition 

Sam Rivers, Limp Bizkit bassist and co-founder, has died at the age of 48.
The band confirmed the tragic news via Instagram, calling him “a once-in-a-lifetime human.” While the cause of death remains unclear.
Previously, Rivers parted ways with Limp Bizkit in 2015 due to severe liver disease caused by alcohol abuse.
Contrary to earlier reports suggesting a degenerative disc disease, the Joyous Girl singer clarified in Raising Hell by Jon Wiederhorn that he exited due to his liver condition.
“I had to leave Limp Bizkit in 2015 because I felt so horrible… I had really bad liver disease. I quit drinking, followed medical advice, got treatment, and had a liver transplant,” Rivers shared.
The Waterfall star rejoined the band in 2018 after recovering.
Doctors strongly advised Sam to stop drinking otherwise it may pose a significant health threat . His condition became so critical that a transplant in 2017 was the only option.
Fortunately, he received a perfect match and was able to return to music.
Sam Rivers partnered with Fred Durst to form a nu-metal band Limp Bizkit in 1994. Limp Bizkit rose to fame in the late ’90s and 2000s with hits like Break Stuff, Rollin', and My Way.
Sam Rivers is survived by his bandmates, friends, and family.