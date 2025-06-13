Why Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom finally parted ways?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are reportedly facing a rough patch in their relationship as the reason for their split was revealed.
As per Dailymail, a source revealed the reason for the Dark Horse singer and the Troy star split after it reported they "quietly ended their engagement" but the couple were apparently planning to wait until Katy's tour concludes at the end of this year.
A source said, “They know they must fix things, and they both want to figure it out. They haven't been able to sit down and work on some of their issues.”
The insider went on to say, “A breakup isn’t imminent, but they both know that they should focus on their relationship before it does become too late."
Previously, a source shared, "There aren’t many people she can dump her emotions on, but obviously she can with Orlando. But with his work and juggling parenting, life as of late has put a strain on their relationship.”
The source disclosed their breakup saying, “It’s over,” adding, “They are waiting ’til her tour is over before they split.”
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry relationship:
To note, the couple first met on January 10, 2016 at a Golden Globes afterparty and they confirmed their relationship in the same year.
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry previously split for a year in 2017.
In February 2019, they got engaged and welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020.