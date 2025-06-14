Entertainment

Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose pens heartfelt note to 070 Shake's birthday

070 Shake and Lily-Rose Depp made their relationship Instagram official in May 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Johnny Depp's daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, paid heartfelt birthday tribute to her partner and renowned rapper, 070 Shake.

The Nosferatu starlet took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, June 13th, to share a few photos for her current love of interest.

Lily-Rose kicked off her post with a random snapshot of 070 Shake, whose real name is Danielle Balbuena, casually using her phone.

The 26-year-old actress penned a heartwarming note alongside the picture, which read, "Happy birthday dreamboat."

Another slide showed The Idol actress posing alongside her partner from their recent romantic night, writing, "LOML," an acronym for "love of my life," with two red heart emojis. 

Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake relationship timeline:

For those unaware, Lily-Rose Depp confirmed her relationship with 070 Shake in May 2023, when she posted a steamy photo with her girlfriend, on her Instagram account.

According to Page Six, at the time the actress shared a PDA-filled picture with the rapper, writing, "4 MONTHS W MY CRUSH."

The couple, who have been romantically connected since 2023, have kept their romance under wraps, but they have shown affection for each other publicly.  

Shortly after making her romance Instagram official, Lily-Rose and 070 Shake were seen enjoying several outings in New York City. 

Lily-Rose Depp last project: 

On the professional front, Lily-Rose Depp last appeared in a horror-mystery movie, Nosferatu, which was released on December 25, 2024. 

