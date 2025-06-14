Entertainment

Shakira shares 'devastated' update about her San Antonio musical show

The 'Waka Waka' crooner commenced her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour in February this year

Shakira has faced a 'devastated and heartbroken' blow regarding her musical performance in San Antonio.

The 48-year-old Colombian singer-songwriter turned to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, June 14, to share the distressing update about her Alamodome show with her fans and well-wishers.

Shakira rescheduled her planned performance in San Antonio due to the technical faults in the production. 

The Hips Don't Lie crooner penned a statement that read, "To Perform in each city, we rely on a third party who locally provides the infrastructure to support the stage and the ceiling from which my production hangs."

She continued, "I am so sad to inform you what I have been told: that due to a structural issue with a truss provided by this third-party company to support my stage, we are being forced to re-schedule my sold-out show in San Antonio originally planned for tonight, June 13th."

"After a detailed review, the company experts and engineers personally promised me that they had reinforced the structure and they guaranteed me 100% the safety and reliability of the show going forward," she explained.

The Waka Waka hitmaker further expressed her frustration after canceling her upcoming performance in the Alamodome, saying, "It deeply affects me and my fans."

In her concluding note, Shakira revealed that she will be resuming her American leg of Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour in Houston on Monday, June 16th, 2025.

About Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour:

For those unaware, the Beautiful Liar singer kicked off her seventh ongoing concert tour, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, in February this year and will wrap up the headline-grabbing shows in November 2025.

