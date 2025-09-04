King Charles gives shocking update on cancer amid hospital visit

King Charles hinted at his behind the scenes cancer struggles in shocking confession amid hospital visit.
The 76-year-old monarch, who was diagnosed with a form of cancer last year and is currently under treatment, visited the newly opened Midland Metropolitan University Hospital (MMUH).
During his visit to the health facility on Thursday, September 4, his majesty "spent time with patients and clinical staff, before visiting the ‘Winter Garden’, a non-clinical area of the hospital which has been designed to provide a relaxation and respite area for staff, patients and visitors."
In a candid conversation, an 85-year-old lady Jacqueline Page, told Charles that she was “wearing out” to which he responded, “Well, this is the terrible thing, as I’m discovering already, bits don’t work so well do they once you get past 70.”
Meanwhile another cancer patient Mr Shinda, from Oldbury, told the King, “It’s nice to see that you’re recovering well,” to which the king replied, “I’m not too bad, thank you very much.”
As per Royal Family's official Instagram account, the newly opened hospital is comprised of "736 beds, 11 operating theatres, an A&E department, diagnostic suites, and research and education departments."