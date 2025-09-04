Home / Royal

Prince Harry may secure ‘rare’ US visa amid potential King Charles reunion

The Duke of Sussex set to attend WellChild Awards in the UK without wife Meghan Markle

News about Prince Harry's “rare diplomatic visa” has emerged amid reports of a potential reunion with King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex’s immigration status has been a topic of discussion for a long time because of his past admission to using drugs in Spare

A conservative think tank Heritage Foundation took legal action to obtain his visa records, questioning whether he disclosed his past drug use on his application as drug use can be grounds for refusal.

But in March, a judge ruled that his records should remain private and not be subjected to disclosure.

Recently, newly emerged documents suggest Charles’ son might be holding an A-1 visa, a rare diplomatic visa category typically reserved for foreign royals and heads of state.

This visa type allows for indefinite stays in the US with less stringent security checks.

An immigration lawyer Melissa Chavin told the Daily Mail, “The Department of State vets and issues the A-1 visa with little input from the Department of Homeland Security. I would expect that Prince Harry had an A-1 visa every year of his life.”

The expert added, "Take his age and divide by five to figure out how many applications he has filed (or were filed on his behalf when he was underage) – so about eight applications."

These new visa insights came after tabloids reported that Harry might meet his father during upcoming UK visit for WellChild Awards.

