Rihanna enjoys outing days after A$AP Rocky accidently reveals baby gender  

Rihanna is currently enjoying the pre-delivery era the most, before welcoming her third child with longtime boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.
The Fenty Beauty founder, who broke the internet with her third baby news at the Met Gala back in May, was spotted running errands in Beverly Hills on Friday, August 1st.
For the outing, the mother-of-two was photographed covering her growing baby bump with a white button-up shirt, which she paired with jeans and small heels.
To elevate her casual look, Rihanna opted for stylish Valentino sunglasses and a coordinating bandana with statement jewellery.
During the sighting, the singer-turned-businesswoman was not accompanied by her two sons, RZA, 3, and Riot, nearly 2.
For those unaware, the nine-time Grammy-winning musician is expecting her third child with her beau, A$AP Rocky, whom she has been dating since 2020.
This appearance of Rihanna comes nearly a month after the 36-year-old American rapper accidentally revealed the gender of their third child.
According to Entertainment Tonight, while attending the world premiere of the singer’s new movie, Smurfs, Rocky candidly revealed, "Is that the girl you've been waiting for," before quickly adding, "It is, man, it is."
It is important to note that Rihanna has recently lent her voice for the special role in the new animated musical-comedy film.