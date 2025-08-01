Kim Kardashian brutally slammed over ‘utterly useless’ SKIMS face shapewear

While the internet is buzzing over the newly launched SKIMS face shapewear, a cosmetic doctor has blasted Kim Kardashian for her “utterly useless” new product.
Recently, the 44-year-old American media personality and socialite expanded her shapewear brand, SKIMS, with a new product which promises to sculpt customers’ faces while they sleep.
The product, called the Ultimate Face, is a headwrap described on the brand’s Instagram account as its “first-ever face innovation,” crafted with signature sculpting fabric and infused with collagen yarns for ultra-soft jaw support.
Now, an experienced cardiologist, general and aesthetics practitioner, Dr. Rosh, slammed The Kardashians alum’s face shapewear as an “utter nonsense.”
Taking to his official Instagram handle on Thursday, July 31, Rosh posted a video to share his views on the Ultimate Face and also penned a lengthy caption alongside.
“@skims new “Ultimate Face” campaign? Utter nonsense,” he wrote.
In the clip, Rosh slammed Kim Kardashian stating, “Whatever happens, please do not listen to Kim Kardashian for facial advice.”
He continued, “She's paid, she benefits. This facial SKIMS shapewear is an utter load of rubbish. It's going to do nothing, it's not going to help, and it's going to promise to reshape the face when literally it cannot. Don't get me wrong, if you put it on, it's going to obviously move the skin for a period of time, lasting probably an hour or so.”
The expert went on to say that these type of products are nothing but utterly useless and the face shapewear is going to give “absolutely zero benefits.”
Dr. Rosh also slammed, “And this is the problem with influencers and celebrities when they're promoting things with very little evidence, and they're making money from you. So, facial SKIMS wear, utterly useless. Please don't follow it, and please don't follow any aesthetic advice the Kardashians give.”
Kim Kardashian launched her shapewear and clothing brand SKIMS on March 14, 2018.