Home / Royal

Prince William reveals new personal details amid upcoming royal transition

The Prince of Wales offered a rare glimpse into his life behind palace walls ahead of major festival

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


Prince William has shared new personal details amid he and his family set to face major shift.

The Prince of Wales offered a rare glimpse into his life behind palace walls as he revealed how he spends his downtime away from the public eye at his royal residence.

During a recent appearance on The Reluctant Traveler, which will air on Apple TV+ on October 3, Prince William shared new insights about his family with Eugene Levy.

Prince William treated the American Pie actor as he gave a tour of Windsor Castle during the new episode of the TV series.

Levy asked the Prince of Wales, “What do you do when you're home?"

The heir to the British Throne replied, "Sleep… when you've got three small children, sleep was an important part of my life."

During the episode, the royal opened up about 2024 being the hardest year of his life.

The father-of-three said, "I'd say 2024 was the hardest year I've ever had.

He noted, "You know, life is sent to test us as well, and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are."

The Prince of Wales lives at Adelaide Cottage with his wife, Princess Kate, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Wales family is set to move to the bigger Forest Lodge property in Windsor Park ahead of this year.

You Might Like:

King Charles' unusual visitor tramples hedges at Clarence house

King Charles' unusual visitor tramples hedges at Clarence house
The King celebrated Duchy Originals' $50 million in sales, which have benefitted over 1,000 charities

Belgian Palace reacts to online buzz over Princess Elisabeth controversial pic

Belgian Palace reacts to online buzz over Princess Elisabeth controversial pic
The palace shared statement after a controversial photo of Princess Elisabeth and Prince Georg of Liechtenstein

Prince William calls on Parliament to take action against ‘threat’ Andrew

Prince William calls on Parliament to take action against ‘threat’ Andrew
The Princess of Wales considers stern decision for Prince Andrew to protect future of Monarchy

Prince William knights Oscar winner Gary Oldman at Windsor Castle

Prince William knights Oscar winner Gary Oldman at Windsor Castle
The Prince of Wales celebrated key figures for their contribution to drama and sports

Prince William’s surprise travel show appearance stuns Canadian star

Prince William’s surprise travel show appearance stuns Canadian star
The Prince of Wales is set to give a rare tour of Windsor Castle to Eugene Levy in the upcoming episode of 'The Reluctant Traveller'

King Charles beams in first appearance after brutal demand to Sarah, Andrew

King Charles beams in first appearance after brutal demand to Sarah, Andrew
King Charles appears unfazed in his first outing after Sarah - Epstein email fiasco

Royal Family drops new portraits of King Carl, Queen Silvia from key event

Royal Family drops new portraits of King Carl, Queen Silvia from key event
His Majesty hosted the high-profile meeting at Royal Palace earlier this week

Senior Royal set to visit US to celebrate big milestones, honour King Charles

Senior Royal set to visit US to celebrate big milestones, honour King Charles
Royal Family's senior member confirmed to visit US amid King Charles, Prince Harry's reconciliation talks

King Carl Gustaf, Crown Princess host high-profile meeting at Royal Palace

King Carl Gustaf, Crown Princess host high-profile meeting at Royal Palace
Crown Princess of Sweden Victoria and King Carl Gustaf preside over special meeting

King Felipe attends award ceremony after resuming royal duties

King Felipe attends award ceremony after resuming royal duties
King Felipe VI carries out key royal duty after returning from two-day family trip to Navarre

Prince William plans to step into spotlight with new venture plans

Prince William plans to step into spotlight with new venture plans
Prince William to reflect on the 'hardest year' of his life in upcoming Apple TV+ series

Kate Middleton's absence at Women's Rugby World Cup fuels fans' dismay

Kate Middleton's absence at Women's Rugby World Cup fuels fans' dismay
The Princess of Wales shared the congratulatory after England win at the Women's Rugby World Cup championship