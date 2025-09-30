Prince William reveals new personal details amid upcoming royal transition

Prince William has shared new personal details amid he and his family set to face major shift.
The Prince of Wales offered a rare glimpse into his life behind palace walls as he revealed how he spends his downtime away from the public eye at his royal residence.
During a recent appearance on The Reluctant Traveler, which will air on Apple TV+ on October 3, Prince William shared new insights about his family with Eugene Levy.
Prince William treated the American Pie actor as he gave a tour of Windsor Castle during the new episode of the TV series.
Levy asked the Prince of Wales, “What do you do when you're home?"
The heir to the British Throne replied, "Sleep… when you've got three small children, sleep was an important part of my life."
During the episode, the royal opened up about 2024 being the hardest year of his life.
The father-of-three said, "I'd say 2024 was the hardest year I've ever had.
He noted, "You know, life is sent to test us as well, and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are."
The Prince of Wales lives at Adelaide Cottage with his wife, Princess Kate, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
The Wales family is set to move to the bigger Forest Lodge property in Windsor Park ahead of this year.