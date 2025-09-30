Home / Royal

King Charles' unusual visitor tramples hedges at Clarence house

The King celebrated Duchy Originals' $50 million in sales, which have benefitted over 1,000 charities

King Charles welcomed a very unusual visitor to Clarence House for a special party on Tuesday.

The monarch hosted a reception in the garden of his London residence on Tuesday, September 30, to mark £50 million from his Duchy Originals sales that have benefitted more than 1,000 good causes.

Charles looked dapper as he donned sunglasses for the party and met pedigree Sussex cow 'Poppy', from a Duchy farm, who secured an invite to the event.

As reported by Mirror, handler Leighton Snelgrove, 26, thanked the King "for all you do for young farmers".

The breeding cow, which has won multiple prizes at country shows, made the King laugh as she knocked over a small table and stomped into a low hedge. 

Leighton apologised to the King for the cow's shenanigans, noting, "Sorry about your garden."

Turning round, the King, smiling and looking relaxed at the antics, said to other guests, "Don’t push her back into my boxed hedge." 

Speaking afterwards, Leighton, of Black Ven Farm, Uckfield, East Sussex, said, "She [Poppy] was amazing and thoroughly enjoyed it and it was great to talk to him about farming. I said thank you for everything you do for young farmers. The King has been a huge support and encouraging to young farmers."

Asked about Poppy's run-in with the hedges, Leighton shared, "I didn't want footprints over his lawn. He said it's fine, don't worry about it. He's an inspiration to younger generations."

The King held the reception to mark 35 years since establishing Duchy Originals to support sustainable farming and provide a market for organic goods from small farmers.

