Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis stun at ‘Freakier Friday’ London Premiere

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are turning the Freakier Friday premieres into a total style fest!
On Thursday, July 30, Lindsay and Jamie led the star-studded arrival of Freakier Friday cast on the red carpet of Disney’s highly anticipated sequel at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square in London.
The costars, who are reprising their iconic mother-daughter roles of Tess and Anna Coleman in the follow-up to the 2003 cult classic Freaky Friday, were dressed to the nines.
For the event, Lohan slipped into a figure-hugging sequin gown featuring an embellished bust that shimmered under the camera flashes.
The 39-year-old actress completed her show-stopping look with a quirky guitar handbag, giving nod to her film role.
Meanwhile, Jamie turned heads in the flowing bright red dress that skimmed her ankles.
She completed her look with a pair of classic black stiletto heels and aviator sunglasses.
Their another co-star Chad Michael Murray, who is reprising his role as Anna's boyfriend, Jake, was also in attendance.
According to synopsis, Freakier Friday is a sequel 'exploring familial dynamics as Anna, now a mother herself, faces integration challenges with her soon-to-be stepdaughter.'
"The film revisits Tess and Anna amid new identity crises, where unexpected events unfold as their families merge, echoing past transformations and surprises," it further added.
Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Rosalind Chao, Lucille Soong, and Stephen Tobolowsky are also reprising their roles in the sequel.
Freakier Friday is set to hit the cinemas on August 8, 2025.