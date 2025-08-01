Home / Entertainment

Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis stun at ‘Freakier Friday’ London Premiere

'Freakier Friday', starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, is the sequel to Disney's 2003 film 'Freaky Friday'

Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis stun at ‘Freakier Friday’ London Premiere: PHOTO
Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis stun at ‘Freakier Friday’ London Premiere: PHOTO

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are turning the Freakier Friday premieres into a total style fest!

On Thursday, July 30, Lindsay and Jamie led the star-studded arrival of Freakier Friday cast on the red carpet of Disney’s highly anticipated sequel at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square in London.

The costars, who are reprising their iconic mother-daughter roles of Tess and Anna Coleman in the follow-up to the 2003 cult classic Freaky Friday, were dressed to the nines.

For the event, Lohan slipped into a figure-hugging sequin gown featuring an embellished bust that shimmered under the camera flashes.

The 39-year-old actress completed her show-stopping look with a quirky guitar handbag, giving nod to her film role.

Meanwhile, Jamie turned heads in the flowing bright red dress that skimmed her ankles. 

She completed her look with a pair of classic black stiletto heels and aviator sunglasses. 

Their another co-star Chad Michael Murray, who is reprising his role as Anna's boyfriend, Jake, was also in attendance.

Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

According to synopsis, Freakier Friday is a sequel 'exploring familial dynamics as Anna, now a mother herself, faces integration challenges with her soon-to-be stepdaughter.'

"The film revisits Tess and Anna amid new identity crises, where unexpected events unfold as their families merge, echoing past transformations and surprises," it further added.

Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Rosalind Chao, Lucille Soong, and Stephen Tobolowsky are also reprising their roles in the sequel.

Freakier Friday is set to hit the cinemas on August 8, 2025.

Read more :

Entertainment

Taylor Swift wins hearts with sweet gesture for Travis Kelce’s young fan

Taylor Swift wins hearts with sweet gesture for Travis Kelce’s young fan
The pop icon and the NFL star have been known for supporting each other's ventures with sweet nods

Blake Lively's deposition takes surprising turn amid escalating legal battle

Blake Lively's deposition takes surprising turn amid escalating legal battle
The 'It Ends With Us' legal fight has come across a surprising decision ahead of the March 2026 trial

Zawe Ashton finally responds to wedding rumours with Tom Hiddleston

Zawe Ashton finally responds to wedding rumours with Tom Hiddleston
The duo met in 2019 while playing together in the Harold Pinter show 'Betrayal' in London’s West End

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti’s bond faces strain after shocking complaints

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti’s bond faces strain after shocking complaints
'Titanic' star faced challenges in his relationship with the 27-year-old model

David Hasselhoff and wife Hayley Roberts celebrate seven years of marriage

David Hasselhoff and wife Hayley Roberts celebrate seven years of marriage
The pair got engaged in 2016 and exchanged the marital vows in 2018 after years of relationship

Justin Timberlake wraps JT Live in 2025 tour with emotional confession

Justin Timberlake wraps JT Live in 2025 tour with emotional confession
The ‘Better Place’ hitmaker performed his final concert of JT Live in 2025 tour in Istanbul, Turkey

Justin Timberlake shares Lyme disease battle after 'tired' tour look concerns

Justin Timberlake shares Lyme disease battle after 'tired' tour look concerns
The 'Selfish' singer disclosed a heart wrenching news about his private health struggles

Ed Sheeran teams up with lookalike Rupert Grint to tease major collab: Watch

Ed Sheeran teams up with lookalike Rupert Grint to tease major collab: Watch
The ‘Sapphire’ hitmaker hints at a new collab with the ‘Harry Potter’ star after their 2011 team-up on ‘Lego House’