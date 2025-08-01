Home / Entertainment

Jenna Ortega reveals why ‘Wednesday’ resonates deeply with new generation

'Wednesday' Season 2 is set to drop in two parts with first one to debut on Netflix in August


According to Jenna Ortega, the success of Wednesday is not merely just for its gothic aesthetics and thrilling twist, but due to its connection in a disconnected world as well.

Recently, the 22-years-old actress sat down with BBC for an interview, published on Wednesday, July 30, ahead of the release of her hit Netflix show, Wednesday Season 2.

During the interview, Ortega opened up about why the show has resonated so deeply with younger audiences, especially those trying to figure out “where we find our sense of community now” in the era of social media.

The actress, who is reprising her iconic role of Wednesday Addams in the upcoming second season, shared that the Addams Family’s unique and unconventional dynamic within society may be one reason why people are drawn to the show, as they seek connection.

"I wasn't around in the 70s, but I hear stories of people knocking on their neighbors' doors, and the bikes going all throughout the city, and just expecting to meet someone at a certain time on a certain location," Ortega shared.

She further added, "People don’t talk to each other in person. They’re interacting and finding their community online, which can be very isolating.”

Wednesday Season 2 is set to drop in two parts with first one to debut on Netflix on August 6.

While, the second part will be released on streaming giant on September 3.

