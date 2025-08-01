Drake makes sweet confession about son Adonis during Amsterdam show

Drake has made a sweet confession about the birth of his son Adonis during Amsterdam concert.
On Wednesday, July 30, the Rich Baby Daddy crooner performed a concert in Amsterdam from his ongoing Anita Max Win tour
During the show, the rapper, 38, shared the significance of the city in his life.
He revealed that his 7-year-old son Adonis, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Sophie Brussaux, was conceived in Amsterdam on October 11, 2017.
Drake told the crowd, “I was saying backstage, I was saying that this is the place. A very special place in my heart. Because this is where my son was conceived. So this is a big show for me, you know? I hold Amsterdam very dear to my heart."
The Laugh Now Cry Later singer added, "There would be no Adonis if there wasn’t an Amsterdam, so shoutout to y’all.”
He has a close bond with son Adonis, and even threw him a SpongeBob SquarePants-themed party last year.
Drake’s latest performance came after he officially canceled Australian tour dates.
As per announcement, he cancelled the four concerts in Sydney as well as Brisbane, Australia and Auckland, New Zealand.
To note, Drake's successful Anita Max Win tour was kicked off on February 4.