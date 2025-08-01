Home / Entertainment

Drake makes sweet confession about son Adonis during Amsterdam show

Drake performs first concert after cancelling Brisbane, Australia, Auckland and New Zealand shows


Drake has made a sweet confession about the birth of his son Adonis during Amsterdam concert.

On Wednesday, July 30, the Rich Baby Daddy crooner performed a concert in Amsterdam from his ongoing Anita Max Win tour

During the show, the rapper, 38, shared the significance of the city in his life.

He revealed that his 7-year-old son Adonis, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Sophie Brussaux, was conceived in Amsterdam on October 11, 2017.

Drake told the crowd, “I was saying backstage, I was saying that this is the place. A very special place in my heart. Because this is where my son was conceived. So this is a big show for me, you know? I hold Amsterdam very dear to my heart."

The Laugh Now Cry Later singer added, "There would be no Adonis if there wasn’t an Amsterdam, so shoutout to y’all.”

He has a close bond with son Adonis, and even threw him a SpongeBob SquarePants-themed party last year.

Drake’s latest performance came after he officially canceled Australian tour dates.

As per announcement, he cancelled the four concerts in Sydney as well as Brisbane, Australia and Auckland, New Zealand.

To note, Drake's successful Anita Max Win tour was kicked off on February 4.

Read more :

Entertainment

Tom Holland, Zendaya to arrive in UK for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ filming

Tom Holland, Zendaya to arrive in UK for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ filming
Zendaya and Tom Holland will reprise their roles in upcoming film ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Paris Jackson announces breakup with fiancé Justin Long after 3 years

Paris Jackson announces breakup with fiancé Justin Long after 3 years
Michael Jackson's only daughter parted ways with her longtime beau Justin Long after three years

Jeremy Strong to replace Jesse Eisenberg as Meta CEO in 'Social Network 2'

Jeremy Strong to replace Jesse Eisenberg as Meta CEO in 'Social Network 2'
The 2010 'Social Network' starred Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake and Dakota Johnson

Jessica Biel reacts to husband Justin Timberlake’s vulnerable health admission

Jessica Biel reacts to husband Justin Timberlake’s vulnerable health admission
Justin Timberlake has opened up about his Lyme disease diagnosis after wrapping Forget Tomorrow World Tour

Taylor Swift wins hearts with sweet gesture for Travis Kelce’s young fan

Taylor Swift wins hearts with sweet gesture for Travis Kelce’s young fan
The pop icon and the NFL star have been known for supporting each other's ventures with sweet nods

Blake Lively's deposition takes surprising turn amid escalating legal battle

Blake Lively's deposition takes surprising turn amid escalating legal battle
The 'It Ends With Us' legal fight has come across a surprising decision ahead of the March 2026 trial

Zawe Ashton finally responds to wedding rumours with Tom Hiddleston

Zawe Ashton finally responds to wedding rumours with Tom Hiddleston
The duo met in 2019 while playing together in the Harold Pinter show 'Betrayal' in London’s West End

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti’s bond faces strain after shocking complaints

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti’s bond faces strain after shocking complaints
'Titanic' star faced challenges in his relationship with the 27-year-old model