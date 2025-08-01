Tom Holland, Zendaya to arrive in UK for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ filming

Tom Holland and Zendaya are tipped to arrive in the United Kingdom this week for the filming of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
A report from The Sun revealed that the shooting will began in some parts of Glasgow. The the third-most-populous city of the UK has reportedly being turned into New York City for a film shoot.
As per insider, Glasgow has been decked out with NYC flags, road signs, and even cars that look like they're straight from the Big Apple.
A source told the media outlet that production has "started. It's really exciting for film fans living in Glasgow as they will see their city in the next movie. Originally the plan was to film a lot of it in Liverpool but after the crash, they changed the plans."
"There were discussions about whether it was appropriate to stage big stunts, including car chases and explosions, in light of the awful incident,” the insider added.
Tom is set to lead the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day alongside his fiancée Zendaya, who plays Michelle Jones-Watson, known as MJ, in the franchise. Jacob Batalon is also expected to reprise his role as Ned Leeds in the film.
Notably, the highly-anticipated film is set to release on July 31 2026.