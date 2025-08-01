Ed Sheeran levels up promotional strategy after big Rupert Grint collab 

Ed Sheeran is taking musical promotions to the next level as he broke the internet with a new musical collaboration with 'lookalike' Rupert Grint.
The Shape of You crooner turned to his official Instagram handle on Thursday, July 31, to release an unusual statement about securing his social media accounts.
"We've been made aware that Ed's social media accounts have been accessed by an unknown party. Unreleased music has been posted to his profiles," his team wrote.
The Sapphire hitmaker further insisted that the social media hacker is a "regular" guy, who appeared to be imitated by someone else, saying, "We have been working hard on securing the accounts."
"And from looking into this further, we have managed to obtain a distorted picture of the person of interest, who appears to be wearing an orange hoodie (please see the next slide for reference). The photo looks like it was taken around 2011," Sheeran's team noted.
In conclusion, the singer and his team hilariously revealed that the relevant officials are now "Aware of the breach and our findings. However, we have made the decision to keep the song up because it’s a total banger. – EDHQ."
This post update from the singer comes shortly after he posted an exciting video, sparking buzz over his latest collaboration with a Harry Potter star after 14 years.
"I like this song - The real Ed Sheeran," the singer captioned his post.
As of now, Ed Sheeran has not disclosed further details of his unreleased track in collaboration with Rupert Grint, infamously known as Ron Weasley.