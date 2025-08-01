Taylor Swift wins hearts with sweet gesture for Travis Kelce’s young fan

Taylor Swift has made headlines for her attentive nature after going an extra mile so that a young fan could meet Travis Kelce during an outing.
Despite their world-apart careers, the couple has been known for being each other's biggest supporters since they went public with their relationship in 2023.
A video posted on X has gone viral, showing the Lover crooner calling her boyfriend as a young fan nervously waits to meet the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end.
The moment – which was captured from the pair's outing last month when they attended the 2025 Stanley Cup Final – showed Taylor sweetly interacting with a group of fans when a lady asked if the kid present could meet Travis, sharing he's a huge fan.
Taylor quickly turned around and went to look for the NFL star, who was not present at the seating area at the moment.
Although Travis was seemingly grabbing some snacks, he rushed to his girlfriend when he found she was looking for him. Taylor went in to point towards the group, informing Travis about the fan.
The 35-year-old athlete rushed down to the area where the group was sitting and made the boy's day by meeting and engaging him in a conversation.
Meanwhile, Taylor and Travis officially became Instagram official in a major step in their relationship as they gear up to take their romance to the next step.
On work front, Travis has made his acting debut with a role in Adam Sandler's high anticipated sports comedy, Happy Gilmore 2, while Taylor has reportedly been working on a "top secret" project after relaxing for a few months with her beau.