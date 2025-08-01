Jason Momoa teases his father’s exiting cameo in ‘Chief of War’

Jason Momoa is teasing his father’s exiting cameo in Chief of War!
On Thursday, July 31, the 45-year-old actor appeared on NBC News in a segment that aired on the Today show.
While speaking at the show, Jason revealed that he has casted his father Joseph Momoa for an exciting cameo in the Apple TV+ historical drama, Chief of War.
The Game of Thrones actor further revealed that Joseph will be playing the man blowing the conch shell, a role that holds significant meaning beyond the screen as he has deep Hawaiian roots, with his father hailing from Nanakuli.
“Pops is in it, yeah,” Jason confirmed, adding, “He’s blowing the conch shell.”
He went on to share that the conch shell wasn’t just a made-up role for the series, but something that his father has always taken pride in.
“Any special gathering whatsoever, my dad was always doing that. To see him all in the in wardrobe was a pretty beautiful moment,” Jason expressed.
He further added, "This is everything I’ve ever wanted to do, to do something for my culture and my heritage. To be honest, guys, I’ve never seen anything quite like this show.”
Jason Momoa co-created and executive-produced the nine-episode series, Chief of War, which is set to premiere on August 1.
The show is based on true events surrounding the unification of the Hawaiian islands as they face colonization in the late 1700s.