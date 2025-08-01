Home / Entertainment

Jason Momoa teases his father’s exiting cameo in ‘Chief of War’

Jason Momoa co-created and executive-produced the nine-episode series 'Chief of War'

  • By Web Desk
  • |


Jason Momoa is teasing his father’s exiting cameo in Chief of War!

On Thursday, July 31, the 45-year-old actor appeared on NBC News in a segment that aired on the Today show.

While speaking at the show, Jason revealed that he has casted his father Joseph Momoa for an exciting cameo in the Apple TV+ historical drama, Chief of War.

The Game of Thrones actor further revealed that Joseph will be playing the man blowing the conch shell, a role that holds significant meaning beyond the screen as he has deep Hawaiian roots, with his father hailing from Nanakuli.

“Pops is in it, yeah,” Jason confirmed, adding, “He’s blowing the conch shell.”

He went on to share that the conch shell wasn’t just a made-up role for the series, but something that his father has always taken pride in.

“Any special gathering whatsoever, my dad was always doing that. To see him all in the in wardrobe was a pretty beautiful moment,” Jason expressed.

He further added, "This is everything I’ve ever wanted to do, to do something for my culture and my heritage. To be honest, guys, I’ve never seen anything quite like this show.”

Jason Momoa co-created and executive-produced the nine-episode series, Chief of War, which is set to premiere on August 1.

The show is based on true events surrounding the unification of the Hawaiian islands as they face colonization in the late 1700s.

Read more :

Entertainment

Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis stun at ‘Freakier Friday’ London Premiere

Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis stun at ‘Freakier Friday’ London Premiere
'Freakier Friday', starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, is the sequel to Disney's 2003 film 'Freaky Friday'

Tom Holland, Zendaya to arrive in UK for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ filming

Tom Holland, Zendaya to arrive in UK for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ filming
Zendaya and Tom Holland will reprise their roles in upcoming film ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Paris Jackson announces breakup with fiancé Justin Long after 3 years

Paris Jackson announces breakup with fiancé Justin Long after 3 years
Michael Jackson's only daughter parted ways with her longtime beau Justin Long after three years

Jeremy Strong to replace Jesse Eisenberg as Meta CEO in 'Social Network 2'

Jeremy Strong to replace Jesse Eisenberg as Meta CEO in 'Social Network 2'
The 2010 'Social Network' starred Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake and Dakota Johnson

Jessica Biel reacts to husband Justin Timberlake’s vulnerable health admission

Jessica Biel reacts to husband Justin Timberlake’s vulnerable health admission
Justin Timberlake has opened up about his Lyme disease diagnosis after wrapping Forget Tomorrow World Tour

Taylor Swift wins hearts with sweet gesture for Travis Kelce’s young fan

Taylor Swift wins hearts with sweet gesture for Travis Kelce’s young fan
The pop icon and the NFL star have been known for supporting each other's ventures with sweet nods

Blake Lively's deposition takes surprising turn amid escalating legal battle

Blake Lively's deposition takes surprising turn amid escalating legal battle
The 'It Ends With Us' legal fight has come across a surprising decision ahead of the March 2026 trial

Zawe Ashton finally responds to wedding rumours with Tom Hiddleston

Zawe Ashton finally responds to wedding rumours with Tom Hiddleston
The duo met in 2019 while playing together in the Harold Pinter show 'Betrayal' in London’s West End