Home / Entertainment

Paris Jackson announces breakup with fiancé Justin Long after 3 years

Michael Jackson's only daughter parted ways with her longtime beau Justin Long after three years

Paris Jackson announces breakup with fiancé Justin Long after 3 years
Paris Jackson announces breakup with fiancé Justin Long after 3 years 

Paris Jackson and her fiancé, Justin Long, have parted ways after spending three years together.

The late pop icon, Michael Jackson's only daughter, announced her split from her music producer beau via her X account on Thursday, July 31.

Earlier this month, Daily Mail shared exclusive photos of the 27-year-old singer from her recent solo outing, where she appeared emotional while strolling on the streets.

Reacting to the images, Jackson emotionally penned her feelings that read, "Those are breakup tears. Y’all are f** reaching again."

P.C: Daily Mails X account
P.C: Daily Mail's X account 

As the Hit Your Knees crooner's breakup news broke online, several fans rushed to the comments section to console the popular American singer and actress on her split. 

One X user added, "Your tears make them rich. So they will keep on tearing you apart."

"Paris, we know life’s unpredictable… but we’ll always wish it treats you kindly. Hearing about your engagement ending breaks our hearts, but more than anything, we just want you to be well. In silence, in art, or friends’ arms, may you feel held. Stay strong," another noted.

A third said, "I'm so sorry, Paris. Big hugs from Belgium!"

It is worth noting that Paris Jackson confirmed her engagement to a man named Justin Long in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

In December last year, she wrote, "Couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect," after dating Justin for three years. 

Read more :

Entertainment

Zawe Ashton finally responds to wedding rumours with Tom Hiddleston

Zawe Ashton finally responds to wedding rumours with Tom Hiddleston
The duo met in 2019 while playing together in the Harold Pinter show 'Betrayal' in London’s West End

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti’s bond faces strain after shocking complaints

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti’s bond faces strain after shocking complaints
'Titanic' star faced challenges in his relationship with the 27-year-old model

David Hasselhoff and wife Hayley Roberts celebrate seven years of marriage

David Hasselhoff and wife Hayley Roberts celebrate seven years of marriage
The pair got engaged in 2016 and exchanged the marital vows in 2018 after years of relationship

Justin Timberlake wraps JT Live in 2025 tour with emotional confession

Justin Timberlake wraps JT Live in 2025 tour with emotional confession
The ‘Better Place’ hitmaker performed his final concert of JT Live in 2025 tour in Istanbul, Turkey

Justin Timberlake shares Lyme disease battle after 'tired' tour look concerns

Justin Timberlake shares Lyme disease battle after 'tired' tour look concerns
The 'Selfish' singer disclosed a heart wrenching news about his private health struggles

Ed Sheeran teams up with lookalike Rupert Grint to tease major collab: Watch

Ed Sheeran teams up with lookalike Rupert Grint to tease major collab: Watch
The ‘Sapphire’ hitmaker hints at a new collab with the ‘Harry Potter’ star after their 2011 team-up on ‘Lego House’

Diddy shakes legal world with bold demand as Trump pardon rumors swirl

Diddy shakes legal world with bold demand as Trump pardon rumors swirl
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs makes shocking demand amid reports suggesting U.S. President Donald Trump is considering pardoning him

Drake officially pulls plug on delayed Australian Tour dates

Drake officially pulls plug on delayed Australian Tour dates
The 'God’s Plan' singer disappointed his fans as he cancelled the four concerts in Australia