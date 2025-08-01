Paris Jackson announces breakup with fiancé Justin Long after 3 years 

Paris Jackson and her fiancé, Justin Long, have parted ways after spending three years together.
The late pop icon, Michael Jackson's only daughter, announced her split from her music producer beau via her X account on Thursday, July 31.
Earlier this month, Daily Mail shared exclusive photos of the 27-year-old singer from her recent solo outing, where she appeared emotional while strolling on the streets.
Reacting to the images, Jackson emotionally penned her feelings that read, "Those are breakup tears. Y’all are f** reaching again."
As the Hit Your Knees crooner's breakup news broke online, several fans rushed to the comments section to console the popular American singer and actress on her split.
One X user added, "Your tears make them rich. So they will keep on tearing you apart."
"Paris, we know life’s unpredictable… but we’ll always wish it treats you kindly. Hearing about your engagement ending breaks our hearts, but more than anything, we just want you to be well. In silence, in art, or friends’ arms, may you feel held. Stay strong," another noted.
A third said, "I'm so sorry, Paris. Big hugs from Belgium!"
It is worth noting that Paris Jackson confirmed her engagement to a man named Justin Long in a heartfelt post on Instagram.
In December last year, she wrote, "Couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect," after dating Justin for three years.