Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend makes gushing statement after their Spain vacay

Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend Jim Curtis has released a gushing statement, subtly hinting at their romance.
On Monday, July 14, the Friends star returned to the United States after her vacation in Mallorca, Spain with beau.
As per Page Six, Jim wrote in his online newsletter, “I am back from vacation and what an experience! I was sick, sad, stuck and in pain I never thought I would have the abundance, joy and love I now experience on a daily basis.”
He further added, “I just took one step, made one decision and the next followed — now I look back and realize, oh! That course, that life change, that pain, resulted in this magic.”
Jim concluded the newsletter, “The possibility of something better — more aligned, more free, more meaningful — is always here.”
Following their romantic getaway, Jennifr landed in Los Angeles with Jason Bateman and other friends. She opted for a loose-fitting light wash blue jeans, a tight white tank top, and a beige sunhat for the airport look.
It is pertinent to note that the rumoured couple has not publicly confirmed their relationship yet.
Jennifer Aniston’s past relationships:
Jennifer Aniston was previously married to ex-husband, Brad Pitt, from 2000 to 2005 and then with Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.