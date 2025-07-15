Justin Timberlake loses his cool while performing Britney Spears diss track 

Justin Timberlake lost his temper during a recent performance of his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears' breakup anthem.
The Bye Bye Bye crooner was filmed yelling at his stage crew at a gig in Lytham St Annes, England, earlier this month.
A fan posted a video clip on TikTok showing Timberlake expressing frustration after his set was cut short due to a technical issue with one of the sound instruments.
In the heated altercation with his team, a visibly upset singer was informed it would take some time to fix the problem.
The viral footage caught the attention of viewers due to Timberlake's odd expressions, including shaking his head and making angry hand gestures.
Notably, he stopped the performance of his iconic 2002 breakup song, Cry Me A River, which many believe was inspired by his past relationship with Spears.
The 44-year-old American singer faced harsh criticism from the audience for his unprofessional behaviour on stage.
Fans criticised Justin Timberlake for his on-stage misconduct:
As the video gained traction on social media, many fans took to the comments section to call out Timberlake's conduct, with several mocking him with references to Britney Spears.
One X user sarcastically penned, "Britney in the back cutting cables twisting around."
"Godney power divine intervention," another chimed in.
A third fan called out Timberlake, writing, "HOW EMBARRASSING!! I’m not saying he deserved it, but gods timing is always right. #JusticeForBritney."
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake relationship timeline:
For those unaware, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake ended their relationship in March 2002 after about three years of dating.
After confirming their split Timberlake released a revenge song, Cry Me A River, in the same year.
At the time, the video music of the song seemed to address the breakup and featured a Spears look-alike artist.