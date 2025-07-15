Suki Waterhouse rushed to hospital after experiencing hernia symptoms

Suki Waterhouse has rushed to the hospital after experiencing painful hernia symptoms.

Robert Pattinson's fiancé took to her X account to reveal the distressing update on her health complications on Monday, July 14. 

Waterhouse confessed to having a hernia while disclosing the real reason for her absence from social media. 

In her post, the mom-of-one said she got the disease after wearing tight pants recently.

"Suki, you never tweet anymore," she began before adding, "Have you ever considered I wore pants so tight 6 months ago it caused a hernia & I’ve been too scared to tell you?"

P.C. Via Suki Waterhouse X account
P.C. Via Suki Waterhouse X account

The 33-year-old English actress and singer also included a selfie in a hospital uniform, showing her million followers her hospitalised face with multiple IVF drips on her arm.

She also uploaded a photo of herself performing on the supporting tour for her Memoir of a Sparklemuffin album.

In the image, Waterhouse was wearing a figure-hugging black leather pants, which caused her a hernia.

For those unaware, a hernia is a gap in the muscular wall that is commonly found in the abdomen or groin area.

Suki Waterhouse's upcoming projects: 

On the professional front, Suki Waterhouse is set to hit the stage with her ongoing North American tour, Sparklemuffin, in August this year.

The Sparklemuffin Tour began last year, in support of her second studio album, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, which she officially dropped on September 13, 2024. 

