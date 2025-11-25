Entertainment

Nicole Kidman makes jaw-dropping ‘love’ confession amid Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage in September, 2025

  • By Hafsa Noor
Nicole Kidman has made a delightful confession about feeling “protected and loved” amid split with Keith Urban.

During her recent chat with for Interview Magazine, the Babygirl star shared her experience while filming Practical Magic 2 in London during summer.

Nicole, 58, completed the shoot just weeks before news of her separation from Keith, her husband of 19 years, broke.

The Oscar winner said, “We had an incredible cast. A lot of times I don’t have fun when I’m filming because it’s more—Emotionally draining.”

She worked alongside Sandy Bullock, Joey King and Maisie Williams in the rom-com movie.

Nicole added, “Yeah. But I have such a strong relationship with all those women, so I felt protected and loved. It was just very, very safe. And to come back to something so many years later and go, ‘We’re still able to get this movie made at a big big studio like Warner’s,’ and that Sandy and I were able to produce it and get it made, is insane.”

Her most-awaited film is set to release on September 18, 2026.

Nicole shares two daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14 with her ex-husband.

The American actress filed for divorce from Keith after 19 years of marriage in September, 2025.

