Sean 'Diddy' Combs' set to release from prison ‘soon’? Find out

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son, King Combs, has given a shocking update regarding the rapper’s prison release.
The 56-year-old singer is serving 50 months in jail for being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He is set to release from prison on June 4, 2028 after the date was pushed back by four weeks.
King told TMZ, "He’s gonna be on the way home ... He’s doing good, everything is good. He’ll be home soon."
The son shared his disgraced father might be released in time for the holidays.
When he was asked if Sean can get a pardon from the US government, King responded, "We'll see. Fingers crossed."
When asked about the family's preparations for the holiday season without the star, he humorously replied, "Watch out, he might come home before then."
The 27-year old’s statement comes after Sean’s spokesperson slammed down drinking claims.
His representative told PEOPLE, "There have been several false and reckless reports circulating about Mr. Combs. He has not violated any prison rules. His sobriety and self-discipline are priorities, and he is taking them seriously.”
To note, the hip-hop singer was transferred from Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York City to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey on October 30.