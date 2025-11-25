Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' set to release from prison ‘soon’? Find out

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son gives suprising update regarding his prison release

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Sean Diddy Combs set to release from prison ‘soon’? Find out
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' set to release from prison ‘soon’? Find out

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son, King Combs, has given a shocking update regarding the rapper’s prison release.

The 56-year-old singer is serving 50 months in jail for being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He is set to release from prison on June 4, 2028 after the date was pushed back by four weeks.

King told TMZ, "He’s gonna be on the way home ... He’s doing good, everything is good. He’ll be home soon."

The son shared his disgraced father might be released in time for the holidays.

When he was asked if Sean can get a pardon from the US government, King responded, "We'll see. Fingers crossed."

When asked about the family's preparations for the holiday season without the star, he humorously replied, "Watch out, he might come home before then."

The 27-year old’s statement comes after Sean’s spokesperson slammed down drinking claims.

His representative told PEOPLE, "There have been several false and reckless reports circulating about Mr. Combs. He has not violated any prison rules. His sobriety and self-discipline are priorities, and he is taking them seriously.”

To note, the hip-hop singer was transferred from Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York City to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey on October 30.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Scarlett Johansson brings star power to new standalone 'Exorcist' film

Scarlett Johansson brings star power to new standalone 'Exorcist' film
The 'Black Widow' star is set to lead an entirely new story within The Exorcist universe

Cher to share dramatic life story in potential Netflix series

Cher to share dramatic life story in potential Netflix series
The 'Believer' singer is in advanced talks with Netflix for a seven-episode tell-all series

Kim Kardashian’s 'All’s Fair' renewed for second season after brutal backlash

Kim Kardashian’s 'All’s Fair' renewed for second season after brutal backlash
Kim Kardashian starrer legal drama, 'All's Fair', is set to renew for a second season

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo celebrate new record after sparking dating buzz

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo celebrate new record after sparking dating buzz
Ariana Grande joins 'Wicked' costar Cynthia Erivo to celebrate huge milestone amid dating rumours

D4vd’s case update: LAPD Captain dispels myths about Celeste Rivas' death

D4vd’s case update: LAPD Captain dispels myths about Celeste Rivas' death
Celeste Rivas Hernandez was found dead in musician D4vd’s Tesla in September

Nicole Kidman makes jaw-dropping ‘love’ confession amid Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman makes jaw-dropping ‘love’ confession amid Keith Urban split
Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage in September, 2025

Ariana Grande teases ‘Eternal Sunshine’ tour plans after painful experience

Ariana Grande teases ‘Eternal Sunshine’ tour plans after painful experience
Ariana Grande breaks silence on 'traumatic' relationships and 'healing' journey amid tour plans

Tara Reid sparks alarm after being seen on stretcher before hospital dash

Tara Reid sparks alarm after being seen on stretcher before hospital dash
The 'American Pie' alum was being assisted by medics from the hotel lobby

Ariana Grande makes rare confession on past traumas, overcoming music fears

Ariana Grande makes rare confession on past traumas, overcoming music fears
‘Wicked’ star Ariana Grande speaks out on her past challenges during new interview with Nicole Kidman

Zach Bryan unveils With Heaven On Tour 2026: Dates, stops & presale deets inside

Zach Bryan unveils With Heaven On Tour 2026: Dates, stops & presale deets inside
The ‘Pink Skies’ singer sparks buzz with surprise announcement about his 2026 tour, With Heaven On

Jimmy Cliff, reggae pioneer and ‘Rebel in Me’ hitmaker, dies at 81

Jimmy Cliff, reggae pioneer and ‘Rebel in Me’ hitmaker, dies at 81
Legendary reggae musician and ‘Many Rivers to Cross’ crooner Jimmy Cliff breathes his last at age 81

‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint follows Daniel Radcliffe’s lead to make major impact

‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint follows Daniel Radcliffe’s lead to make major impact
Rupert Grint follows in his ‘Harry Potter’ costar Daniel Radcliffe’s footsteps with a heartfelt move